No bandwidth shortage till 2030: Mustafa Jabbar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 10:08 pm

He was addressing the National Freelancer Conference in Dhaka on Saturday

Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar has said the nation's internet bandwidth supply will remain ample until 2030, with the imminent addition of a third submarine cable next year.

"Currently, we are also exporting the internet bandwidths after meeting our local demands. In order to address the younger generation's demand for faster internet access, plans are underway to introduce a third submarine cable by the upcoming year," he was addressing the opening ceremony of the National Freelancer Conference in Dhaka on Saturday.

Elaborating on the significance of the internet, Jabbar emphasised its role as the world's largest repository of knowledge. He advocated for its purposeful utilisation in expanding knowledge and refining skills. Stressing the importance of communication skills, the Minister highlighted their pivotal role in the journey towards freelancing success.

He stated, "The new generation can certainly achieve superior outcomes with having a conducive environment and ample opportunities."

Exploiting the benefits of freelancer training, a youthful individual hailing from the secluded Gaira village in Tangail has catalysed a transformation in the entire locality. The minister further conveyed that by provisioning a high-speed internet connection, around 300 young boys and girls in this area have commenced earning dollars.

Likewise, in Ahmedpur village of Dharmapasha situated in the Sunamganj Haor region, 48 programmers are actively engaging in foreign exchange generation through outsourcing, he added.

Highlighting the experience of 37 years of working in digital technology, the minister said, "Despite being a student of Bengali language and literature, I have been working with computer technology which helped change the landscape of the country's publishing industry– a transition from lead fonts to the computerised typesetting for Bengali newspapers."

Expanding on this, Mustafa Jabbar emphasised the transformative power of digital content, noting that students can now achieve the equivalent of a year's curriculum in merely three months.

Embracing the rapid pace of change, the minister also pointed out that conventional professions rooted in ancestral traditions may not be sustainable in the coming era.

A Facebook group called "Freelancers of Bangladesh (FOB)" organised this event National Freelancers Conference 2023 with the participation of 3,000 freelancers from the country.

In various sessions at the day-long conference, IT professionals and successful entrepreneurs highlighted how to equip freelancers with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel on an international level.

There were five sessions on Graphic design, web development, digital marketing, and search engine optimisation (SEO) at the day-long event, followed by a cultural programme.

