Decision on unused mobile data packs expected on Saturday

State Minister for Telecommunications Zunaid Ahmed Palak will sit with mobile operators on Saturday to determine whether users will be reimbursed for unused mobile data during the service suspension since 18 July, according to officials concerned.

Sheikh Reaz Ahmed, commissioner of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), told TBS that the government is looking for a consumer-friendly solution to the issue that arose from the unusual situation.

Also, telecom operators, offering over 12.75 crore mobile internet connections to users in the country, are focused on helping users maximise the value of the money they have already spent on data.

Industry insiders report that consumers are concerned about the fate of their unused internet data, although a generous resolution will be costly for mobile operators.

After speaking to several mobile internet users over the last two days, TBS has learned that many believe they deserve compensation for being unable to use their purchased internet data on time. They are asking for an extension so they can still use the data they paid for.

Meanwhile, mobile operators told TBS that internet data is a virtual commodity and cannot be stored for future use. Operators are required to pay for data on a wholesale basis to the companies they purchase from, as well as cover expenses for operations, taxes, and fees for each data pack sold during a specific period.

It seems neither the users nor the telecom operators are to be blamed for the unprecedented crisis.

Mobile data packs start from a tenure of seven days and also may have no time limit. The unused data is not usable after the tenure unless the consumer repurchases the same package for the next tenure before the existing tenure ends.

What operators say

Grameenphone, the leading mobile operator, told TBS that no decision has been made on this as yet.

"It is a complex situation that involves consumers' interest as well as business rationales for operators," said Robi Axiata Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer Mohammed Shahedul Alam.

"We are in touch with our regulator [BTRC], looking for their advice on how to protect our customers' interest," he added.

Banglalink's Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer Taimur Rahman said, "We are internally working on the possible solutions so that our data pack users still get internet connection after the service resumes, even if their packs expired during the no service days."