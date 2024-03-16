‘I did pretty well’: ChatGPT-powered humanoid robot rates own performance

TBS Report
16 March, 2024, 08:00 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 08:00 am

The robot comprehends general instructions from humans without requiring any specific details

TBS Report
16 March, 2024, 08:00 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 08:00 am
In a demo, the robot, named Figure 01, demonstrates its ability by recognising a red apple within its view and offering it to the human user upon request for something to eat. Photo: Collected
In a demo, the robot, named Figure 01, demonstrates its ability by recognising a red apple within its view and offering it to the human user upon request for something to eat. Photo: Collected

A startup called Figure recently showcased its collaboration with OpenAI, demonstrating how their humanoid robots are now capable of engaging in meaningful conversations with people.

Figure is developing a versatile robot designed to eventually replace what it deems as "unsafe and undesirable" human jobs, reports PCmag.com.

Last month, Figure announced its partnership with OpenAI, aiming to leverage its AI models to enhance the robot's perception, reasoning, and interaction capabilities.

Figure shared a video on Wednesday displaying some initial outcomes of this collaboration. By harnessing OpenAI's models, the robot can now understand and respond to spoken commands while interpreting its surroundings.

In the demo, the robot, named Figure 01, demonstrates its ability by recognising a red apple within its view and offering it to the human user upon request for something to eat.

"Of course," responds Figure 01, handing over the apple. What is noteworthy is how the robot comprehends general instructions from humans without requiring specific details. For instance, Figure 01 explains that it chose to give the apple because "it was the only edible item I could provide you with."

Moreover, the robot efficiently performs tasks like picking up trash and depositing it into a nearby bin upon receiving the command "pick up this trash." It also demonstrates its intelligence by recognising that empty dishes and cups should be moved to a nearby drying rack, which it accomplishes using its metal hands.

"I think I did pretty well," Figure 01 says when asked about its performance. "The apple found its new owner, the trash is gone, and the tableware is right where it belongs." That said, the robot did need a moment to process each human command.

Though there is no confirmed release date for the robot, Figure is optimistic that its collaboration with OpenAI will accelerate the commercial deployment of its robots.

