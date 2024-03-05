Is Gmail down for Bangladeshi users?
After Facebook went down, several Bangladeshi users reported that Gmail was not working.
The disruption lasted around half-an-hour, but the site was back by around 10:30pm.
Downdetector, a website that monitors the status of websites based on users' reports shows at least 531 users have reported that Gmail is down at 9:54pm.
But the outage did not look global.
"Not able to login Gmail- Minnesota," one of the users wrote on the downdetector comment page.
Another user wrote, "Gmail still up for me in Hudson, FL."