Emoji reactions coming to Gmail: The Verge

Google is in the process of developing emoji reactions for Gmail, a feature that could give the email platform a more messaging app-like feel if it's eventually released.

This development initially surfaced a few weeks ago when The Tape Drive reported the discovery of code in the iOS Gmail app that would enable users to react to emails using emojis, similar to emoji reaction features found on competing platforms like Outlook, reports The Verge.

Subsequent evidence supporting this claim has been uncovered in the latest Gmail APK for Android. Google leaker AssembleDebug has spotted several lines of code explicitly referencing emoji reactions.

While specific details are somewhat scarce, one line from the APK code indicates that the feature is "coming soon" and that select Gmail users will be among the first to access emoji reactions. This suggests a gradual rollout before a broader public release.

According to AssembleDebug, Gmail users will have the option to employ emoji reactions directly from the email screen or via the three-dot overflow menu. Notably, the latter option is presently disabled. The code also includes limitations, indicating that certain emoji reactions may not be available for encrypted messages, in large group conversations, or if you've been blind carbon copied (bcc'd). There may also be a cap of 20 emoji reactions for a single email, and some messages might have a limit of 50 unique reactions.

Google has yet to officially announce its work on the emoji reactions feature. When asked for confirmation, Google spokesperson Madison Cushman Veld responded with a cryptic statement: "😉,✋📻."