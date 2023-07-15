Gmail users can now schedule meetings more quickly

Google is working on a new Gmail feature that will make it easier to schedule meetings.

Once this update to Google Workspace rolls out, you will be able to send a meeting invite to someone and Google will automatically suggest times that work for both of you.

Photo: Collected

This will save you a lot of time and hassle, as you will no longer have to go back and forth with the other person trying to find a time that works for both of you.

This feature saves time by automatically finding a time that works for everyone. It also ensures everyone is on the same page because it provides a clear view of the available times. Additionally, it lets you focus on other tasks because you don't have to spend time scheduling meetings.

To use this feature, you will need to click the new calendar button in the message toolbar. This will open a window on the right side of the screen that will show you a list of available times. You can then select the time that works best for you and click "Send. It will be available to some users now. The wider rollout will commence on July 31st.