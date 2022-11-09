Facebook parent Meta to cut over 11,000 employees

Tech

TBS Report
09 November, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 05:53 pm

Meta logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Meta Platforms Inc said on Wednesday it will let go of 13% of its workforce, over 11,000 employees, in one of the biggest tech layoffs this year as the Facebook parent battles soaring costs and a weak advertising market.

The broad job cuts, the first in Meta's 18-year history, follow thousands of layoffs at other major tech companies including Elon Musk-owned Twitter and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O.

The pandemic boom that boosted tech companies and their valuations has turned into a bust this year in the face of decades-high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates.

Meta, whose shares have lost more than two-thirds of their value, said it also plans to cut discretionary spending and extend its hiring freeze through the first quarter.

