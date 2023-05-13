Facebook fixes auto friend request glitch

The logo of Facebook parent Meta is beneath a 3D-printed logo of Facebook on a laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Facebook has stopped its app from sending automatic friend requests.

"A recent update to the Facebook app briefly caused Facebook friend requests to be sent mistakenly. We've stopped this from happening and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," a Meta spokesperson told The Business Standard.

Earlier on Friday, Facebook users in Bangladesh, Philippines, and Sri Lanka reported that Facebook was sending automatic friend requests when a user viewed a person's profile.

The issue was one of privacy and sparked much discussion on social media.