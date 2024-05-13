'Gate lock' system in city buses eases traffic woes

Traffic congestion in Dhaka's bustling Mohakhali area appears to be on the mend thanks to a new "gate lock" system implemented for inter-district buses leaving Mohakhali Bus Terminal.

Under the new rules, buses are now adhering to scheduled departure times and picking up passengers only at the terminal. This has eliminated the chaotic situation of buses stopping on the road, leading to smoother traffic flow.

Additionally, upon departure, the bus owners' association issued slips to drivers specifying the number of passengers onboard.

To ensure compliance, a joint team of police and transport workers is checking the buses at the newly installed Banani checkpost.

"To address the chronic traffic congestion in the Mohakhali area, we made a joint decision to prohibit picking up passengers anywhere besides the designated terminal," said Ariful Islam Rone, assistant commissioner of the Mohakhali traffic zone.

Any discrepancy between the passenger count and the slip issued will result in penalties.

Yusuf Mridha, vice president of Dhaka District Bus-Minibus and Coach Road Transport Workers Union, said a team of 14 members including owners and trade union leaders is working at the Banani checkpost. A bus driver has been suspended for violating the new rule.

Fewer passengers at terminal

The new system, which came into effect today (13 May), witnessed a mixed outcome on its first day. While traffic congestion has indeed eased, the number of passengers departing from the terminal was significantly lower than usual.

Inter-district buses are now required to leave the terminal strictly according to their designated schedules even with fewer passengers. Some buses even left without a single passenger.

During a one-hour stay in the Banani area, The Business Standard found that passengers were waiting on the Mohakhali-Banani road, unaware of the new rules. Bus supervisors were seen directing them towards the check post.

Most buses carried only 5-6 passengers. Additionally, a bus bound for Tangail departed the terminal empty.

While talking to TBS, a bus helper there attributed the low passenger numbers to the unfamiliar system.

Passengers express happiness

Passengers who experienced the new system firsthand expressed their happiness. They emphasised the importance of consistent enforcement to ensure the initiative's success.

Jahirul Islam, a frequent traveller from Mymensingh who visits Dhaka several times a month, shared his positive experience. "This is a whole new experience for me," he said. "The bus left the terminal on time and didn't pick up passengers from the Mohakhali crossing. We reached the Banani checkpost within 5-6 minutes, which used to take almost 30-40 minutes previously."

Nipa Akter, a student travelling to Tangail, echoed Jahirul's sentiment. "It's undoubtedly a great initiative," she said.

Transport workers discontented

While traffic flow has improved significantly, transport workers have expressed concerns about the new system.

Many passengers, accustomed to boarding buses at the Mohakhali intersection, are unaware of the changes. This has resulted in fewer passengers on board, impacting the income of transport workers.

Abdur Razzak, a helper on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route, lamented, "We're leaving with only 6 passengers, including staff."

Razzak fears the new system will lead to a decrease in income for transport workers, with earnings potentially dropping from Tk1000 to Tk600 per day.

Abul Kalam, president of the Mohakhali Bus Terminal Owners' Association, hoped the situation would improve within a few days.