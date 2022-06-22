Bidders weigh up to 7,000 yen/share offer in $22B Toshiba buyout

Reuters
22 June, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 05:56 pm

Bidders weigh up to 7,000 yen/share offer in $22B Toshiba buyout

Reuters
22 June, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 05:56 pm
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company&#039;s facility in Kawasaki, Japan June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Bidders for Toshiba Corp are considering offering up to 7,000 yen ($51.41) per share to take the troubled Japanese conglomerate private, three people familiar with the situation told Reuters, valuing the deal at about $22 billion.

Toshiba, which is exploring strategic options, said this month it had received eight initial buyout proposals and two proposals for capital alliances that would see it remain listed. 

The bidders are now discussing an offer price range of up to 7,000 yen a share with Toshiba's shareholders, the people said, representing up to a 27% premium to Toshiba's share price as of Wednesday's close.

A separate source said the range of offers had been wide spread and various conditions have been attached.

Toshiba said in a statement to Reuters that it would not disclose details of the proposals.

($1 = 136.1500 yen)

