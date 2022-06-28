Toshiba board gains two directors from activist funds in historic shift

Global Economy

Reuters
28 June, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 01:30 pm

Related News

Toshiba board gains two directors from activist funds in historic shift

Reuters
28 June, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 01:30 pm
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company&#039;s facility in Kawasaki, Japan June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Toshiba Corp shareholders voted in two board directors from activist hedge fund investors at its annual general meeting on Tuesday - an inclusion that is expected to add momentum to its exploration of potential buyout deals.

Nabeel Bhanji, a senior portfolio manager at Elliott Management, and Eijiro Imai, managing director at Farallon Capital Management were elected, as was Akihiro Watanabe, an executive from boutique US investment bank Houlihan Lokey, who becomes chairman of its board.

The appointment of Bhanji and Imai was not without controversy and right after the vote, external director Mariko Watahiki tendered her resignation, TV Tokyo reported. Toshiba declined immediate comment.

Watahiki, a former high court judge, had argued their appointments could lead to the board becoming too skewed towards the input of activist investors.

To date, only a few large Japanese companies have brought activist shareholders onto their boards. The inclusion by Toshiba is particularly significant given its history of accounting and governance crises since 2015 and tensions with its large activist investor base.

"One of the major issues that we've had as a company is a lack of trust between our large shareholders and management, and this was an attempt to address that," Raymond Zage, who chairs the nomination committee, told the meeting before the vote.

Farallon and Elliott together hold about 10% of Toshiba and activist shareholders are estimated to own roughly a quarter of the company's stock.

Tensions with activist investors were particularly fraught last year when a shareholder-commissioned investigation concluded the company had colluded with Japan's trade ministry - which sees Toshiba's nuclear and defence technology as a strategic asset - to block overseas investors from gaining influence at its 2020 shareholder meeting.

Earlier this year, shareholders rejected management-backed plans to split the company in half, prompting Toshiba to restart a strategic review.

All in all, seven new board directors were appointed and six including Watahiki were reappointed on Tuesday.

Toshiba said this month it had received eight initial buyout proposals to go private as well as two proposals for capital alliances that would see it remain listed.

It plans to shortlist bidders soon so that selected suitors can start due diligence from July.

Jerry Black, who chairs the board's committee in charge of the strategic review, told the AGM that going private "could possibly help" with a radical and speedy transformation of Toshiba, while stressing that the committee has no predetermined points of view.

Sources have told Reuters that at least one bidder is considering offering up to 7,000 yen per share to take the company private, valuing a potential deal at up to $22 billion. 

KKR & Co Inc, Baring Private Equity Asia, Blackstone Inc, Bain Capital, Brookfield Asset Management, MBK Partners, Apollo Global Management and CVC Capital Partners have submitted initial bids, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

Some of them may form consortia for a bid, they added.

Shares in Toshiba turned positive on the news, finishing 0.7% higher at 5,745 yen. That's up 21% since the end of the year, giving it a market value of $18 billion.

World+Biz

Toshiba

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

2h | Panorama
Prashanta Kumar Banerjee. Sketch: TBS

'Public Asset Management Company can be an additional tool to curb bad loans'

3h | Interviews
Aid boats navigate through the different waters of Jamalganj Upazila, giving aid to flood victims. Photo: Masum Billah

Bandits, hunger and snakes: Flood victims pass sleepless nights

5h | Panorama
Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Social groups of Dhaka University stand beside the flood affected

Social groups of Dhaka University stand beside the flood affected

19m | Videos
Ways to earn extra income in student life

Ways to earn extra income in student life

5h | Videos
The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

18h | Videos
Russian missiles strike Kyiv

Russian missiles strike Kyiv

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 