The best of CES 2023

Every year the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) arranges the biggest tech fair around the globe, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). In this fair, companies showcase their latest and greatest technological innovations and inventions. This year's CES started on 5 January at Las Vegas and closed its curtains on January 8. Here are the four most appealing tech products that were revealed at the fair.

BMW's colour changing car

The BMW i Vision Dee concept automobile was wrapped in flexible black and white electronic ink panels, allowing the car to change colours. It was the star of the show at CES 2023. The exterior of the automobile may be further personalised with patterns and designs in eye-catching colours that can be changed at the touch of a button to match the driver's mood, or even their attire.

Withings' U-Scan pee monitor

Photo: Collected

Healthcare devices are becoming more and more popular as time goes. A French healthcare device maker named Withings has unveiled a first of its kind device called U-Scan with a toilet bowl sensor. The device can check your health status from urine samples and show the result on your smartphone screen right at your home. The built-in artificial intelligence provides necessary tips and guidelines to maintain good health by analysing the data from the urine samples.

Aska's flying car

California-based Aska has revealed its first functional flying car, Aska A5, which also happens to be an electric vehicle. About the size of a large SUV, the car's wings remain folded when they are not being used and can be unfolded when it needs to fly. The vehicle can fly up to 250 miles on a single charge with a top speed of 150 miles per hour. Unlike an aircraft, the A5 does not require a lot of space for taking off, landing and parking. Aska is aiming to commercially run this futuristic vehicle on the roads by 2026.

Asus' glasses-free 3D laptop

Photo: Collected

With the introduction of the ProArt Studiobook 16 with a 3D display, Asus stole the show at CES. The PC is intended to provide a 3D experience without the need for glasses. In the late 2010s, glasses-free, 3D monitors and televisions were all the rage, but they had trouble gaining traction due to their low-resolution displays and lack of practical application. They were never commercially successful. This time, high-resolution 3D might just make a comeback with new use cases.