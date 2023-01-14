The best of CES 2023

Tech

Imran Hossain
14 January, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 10:05 am

Related News

The best of CES 2023

Imran Hossain
14 January, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 10:05 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Every year the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) arranges the biggest tech fair around the globe, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). In this fair, companies showcase their latest and greatest technological innovations and inventions. This year's CES started on 5 January at Las Vegas and closed its curtains on January 8. Here are the four most appealing tech products that were revealed at the fair.

BMW's colour changing car

The BMW i Vision Dee concept automobile was wrapped in flexible black and white electronic ink panels, allowing the car to change colours. It was the star of the show at CES 2023. The exterior of the automobile may be further personalised with patterns and designs in eye-catching colours that can be changed at the touch of a button to match the driver's mood, or even their attire.

Withings' U-Scan pee monitor

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Healthcare devices are becoming more and more popular as time goes. A French healthcare device maker named Withings has unveiled a first of its kind device called U-Scan with a toilet bowl sensor. The device can check your health status from urine samples and show the result on your smartphone screen right at your home. The built-in artificial intelligence provides necessary tips and guidelines to maintain good health by analysing the data from the urine samples.

Aska's flying car

California-based Aska has revealed its first functional flying car, Aska A5, which also happens to be an electric vehicle. About the size of a large SUV, the car's wings remain folded when they are not being used and can be unfolded when it needs to fly. The vehicle can fly up to 250 miles on a single charge with a top speed of 150 miles per hour. Unlike an aircraft, the A5 does not require a lot of space for taking off, landing and parking. Aska is aiming to commercially run this futuristic vehicle on the roads by 2026.

Asus' glasses-free 3D laptop

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

With the introduction of the ProArt Studiobook 16 with a 3D display, Asus stole the show at CES. The PC is intended to provide a 3D experience without the need for glasses. In the late 2010s, glasses-free, 3D monitors and televisions were all the rage, but they had trouble gaining traction due to their low-resolution displays and lack of practical application. They were never commercially successful. This time, high-resolution 3D might just make a comeback with new use cases.

Features

CES / BMW / ASUS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

9h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Honest Burger: A tinge of nostalgia in your burger and fried chicken

13h | Food
My return from the precipice

My return from the precipice

14h | Panorama
Undated artwork provided by the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) depicts a quantum experiment that observes traversable wormhole behaviour. Photo: Caltech via Reuters

How physicists simulated a 'baby' wormhole and what it means for the future

12h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

2h | TBS Entertainment
Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

4h | TBS Today
Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

52m | TBS SPORTS
The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'