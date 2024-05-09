ASUS introduces 6 new laptops across Zenbook, Zephyrus, Strix, and Scar Series

ASUS, a renowned name in the tech industry, officially launched an impressive array of laptops in Bangladesh on Monday, (7 May) at its event "Transcendence: Beyond the Incredible" held in a hotel in the capital.

Expressing the joy of bringing the new laptops of ASUS to Bangladesh in 2024, MD Al Fuad, Business Development Manager of ASUS, said, "At ASUS, we're dedicated to unleashing innovation without limits. In our latest 2024 lineup, each ASUS and ROG laptop transcends the ordinary and offers experiences of boundless possibilities. We believe that our new laptops will keep our users on a journey of exploration and creativity, as always."

Moreover, MD Rafiqul Anowar, Managing Director and Jashim Uddin Khondaker, Director of Global Brand Pvt. Ltd, the sole business partner of ASUS was also present during the event, reads a press release.

At the event, ASUS showcased a total of six new laptops, each featuring unique attributes while also embodying ASUS's innovative spirit, such as the AI acceleration feature, for users across the spectrum. The laptop lineup for 2024 includes the highly anticipated dual-screen laptop Zenbook DUO (UX8406) priced at BDT 2,52,000, Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) priced at BDT 1,60,000, ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA403) starts at BDT 2,80,000, ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU605) priced at BDT 3,62,000, ROG Strix G16 (G614) priced at BDT 2,56,000 and ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G834) priced at BDT 5,60,000.