ASUS introduces 6 new laptops across Zenbook, Zephyrus, Strix, and Scar series

Asus, a renowned name in the tech industry, officially launched an impressive array of laptops in Bangladesh on Tuesday (7 May) at an event titled "Transcendence: Beyond the Incredible" in Dhaka.

Expressing the joy of bringing the new laptops of Asus to Bangladesh in 2024, Md Al Fuad, business development manager of Asus, said, "At Asus, we're dedicated to unleashing innovation without limits. In our latest 2024 lineup, each Asus and ROG laptop transcends the ordinary and offers experiences of boundless possibilities. We believe that our new laptops will keep our users on a journey of exploration and creativity, as always."

Moreover, MD Rafiqul Anowar, Managing Director and Jashim Uddin Khondaker, Director of Global Brand Pvt. Ltd, the sole business partner of ASUS was also present during the event, reads a press statement.

At the event, Asus showcased a total of six new laptops, each featuring unique attributes while also embodying ASUS's innovative spirit, such as the AI acceleration feature, for users across the spectrum. The laptop lineup for 2024 includes the highly anticipated dual-screen laptop Zenbook DUO (UX8406) priced at Tk2,52,000, Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) priced at Tk1,60,000, ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA403) starts at Tk2,80,000, ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU605) priced atTk3,62,000, ROG Strix G16 (G614) priced at Tk2,56,000 and ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G834) priced at Tk5,60,000.

ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8406)

Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, the Zenbook DUO (UX8406) stands out with its innovative dual-screen 3K 120 Hz OLED displays while surprising users by expanding their workspace in versatile ways. While enhancing productivity and multitasking capabilities, this 1.35 kg 14-inch laptop has a detachable full-size keyboard, touchpad, and a sturdy built-in kickstand, making it ideal for creative professionals to integrate with their regular tasks.

Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405)

The Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) boasts a stunning ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen, delivering vibrant colors and deep blacks for an immersive viewing experience. Equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H, it ensures smooth performance for both work and entertainment. With equipped with 75 Wh battery and weighing only 1.2 kg, this lightweight device becomes a premium ultraportable laptop.

ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA403) and Zephyrus G16 (GU605)

Targeting gamers, content creators and power users, the ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA403) and G16 (GU605) packs a punch with its AMD Ryzen 9 processor and Intel Core Ultra 7 processor respectively. The new Zephyrus series is powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 to RTX4070 graphics. At first sight these laptops seize the attention with its slash lighting design across the laptop lid. Its compact design and exceptional cooling system make it ideal for gaming on the go. The 2024 Zephyrus series features ROG Nebula OLED display with up to 240Hz and 3k Display. Both laptops are Ai-ready as thy both features Neural Processing Units (NPU) inbuilt with the processor.

ROG Strix G16 (G614)

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) brings ROG Strix G16 (G614) that goes with esports professionals and competitive gamers. This gaming machine features top-of-the-line specifications including the latest 14th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. Its 16-inch display with a high refresh rate ensures smooth gameplay, available.

ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G834)

For those seeking ultimate gaming performance, the ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G834) delivers with its latest 14th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU. Its 240 Hz 18-inch display offers an expansive gaming experience, coupled with advanced cooling technology for sustained performance.

Asus' latest lineup of laptops exemplifies its dedication to innovation and user-centric design. Whether you're a professional seeking productivity or a gamer chasing victory, there's something for everyone in ASUS's 2024 collection. These laptops are now available for purchase across authorized Asus retailers in Bangladesh.