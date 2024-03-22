Asus ROG NUC: A dream mini gaming PC, but the price tag's a bummer

Asus showcased its Asus ROG NUC during CES 2024, stirring up excitement for this compact gaming PC.

Now, fresh details on pricing and release dates are emerging, shedding light on what could be a top contender in the gaming PC market.

According to reports from PC Gamer, a pre-order listing on European retailer Proshop reveals the Asus ROG NUC's price tag at €2,500, roughly $2,700 for the high-end configuration. This version boasts an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, RTX 4070 GPU, 2x16GB DDR5 memory, and a 1TB SSD. Its expected release date is April 10, 2024.

Despite the hefty price, there's hope for budget-conscious gamers. A lower-spec variant, featuring an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU and RTX 4060 GPU, offers a more affordable option, as per Asus's product page.

The Asus ROG NUC supports up to 64GB of DDR5 SO-DIMM memory, three PCIe Gen 4 SSDs, and features Wi-Fi 6E, 2.5GB LAN, and Thunderbolt4 / USB4. It can connect to four displays effectively, offering a unique gaming experience.

The ROG NUC marks Asus's first step in its collaboration with Intel, with plans for two other products showcased during CES 2024. This partnership grants Asus the rights to sell and support 10th to 13th Gen NUC product lines.

While the Asus ROG NUC has impressive specs and connectivity options, its steep price tag raises eyebrows. Many gamers may find it more economical to build a PC with similar or better specifications for the same price or opt for a more budget-friendly gaming setup.