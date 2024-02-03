AI-generated spams threaten the integrity of the Internet

Tech

TBS Report
03 February, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 01:44 pm

Related News

AI-generated spams threaten the integrity of the Internet

At the darkest end of the AI-spam spectrum are AI-generated obituaries, filled with errors, causing anguish to bereaved families

TBS Report
03 February, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 01:44 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Approximately a year after ChatGPT made its debut, a forecast about its Internet impact is unfolding – AI spam is swamping the web.

Business Insider reports that recently they witnessed three incidents illustrating this phenomenon.

First off, 404 Media, a fresh tech blog, had to tweak its website due to AI spam. They've observed AI-crafted versions of their articles popping up on spammy sites by applying search engine optimisation tactics.

These imitations sometimes even outrank genuine 404 Media articles on Google search results. The schemers behind this exploit are making a profit by running ads on these AI-generated web pages.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Jason at 404 Media explored the world of AI tools promising to "spin" articles. SpinRewriter, for instance, enables users to generate 1,000 slightly varied versions of an article with a click and publish them across numerous WordPress sites using paid plugins.

Another company called Byword boasts about the "SEO heist" that nabbed 3.6M traffic from a competitor by creating AI versions of 1,800 articles.

These AI duplicates inflict harm on the news industry, diverting clicks and revenue from outlets investing real time and money in reporting.

Next, Wired reported that The Hairpin, a popular indie blog, fell prey to an AI click farmer who retained some top articles but swapped female authors' names with male names. AI click firming means artificially generating clicks on web content for deceptive purposes by artificially inflating metrics using bots.

At the darkest end of the AI-spam spectrum are AI-generated obituaries, filled with errors, causing anguish to bereaved families. Wired previously flagged "obituary pirates" scraping and replicating funeral home websites. Now, they exploit AI to craft YouTube videos and spam sites from obituaries, capitalising on search traffic of recently deceased individuals.

Google, too, faces repercussions as it serves up subpar results to users, given the onslaught of AI-generated content. The New York Times highlighted a real-life case where AI-generated YouTube videos added distress to a grieving family following a tragic accident.

The rise of AI is reshaping the Internet, for better or worse. It falls on Google and AI tool developers to mitigate the ensuing harm.

spam / Misinformation / Internet spam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pangas, stripped almost to their bones, are available at the fish market in Jatrabari. Photo: Nayem Ali

When fish bones become a last resort

1h | Panorama
Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

17h | Explorer
Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

1d | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is it difficult to handle the temptation of the watch?

Why is it difficult to handle the temptation of the watch?

2h | Videos
Managers who are known for their spending in the transfer market

Managers who are known for their spending in the transfer market

17h | Videos
What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

1d | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

1d | Videos