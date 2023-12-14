TikTok takes measures for election integrity before Bangladesh JS polls

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 December, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 02:23 pm

Related News

TikTok takes measures for election integrity before Bangladesh JS polls

A significant element of TikTok's strategy is the imminent launch of the Bangladesh Election Center on the platform

TBS Report
14 December, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 02:23 pm
TikTok takes measures for election integrity before Bangladesh JS polls

TikTok today shared its approach to upholding and protecting election integrity on its platform ahead of the Bangladesh parliamentary elections slated for January 2024.

The initiative underscores TikTok's commitment to being a responsible and reliable source of information, especially during critical civic events.

TikTok has robust measures in place to combat misinformation, violence, and hate speech in line with its Community Principles. The platform is dedicated to removing misleading information about civic processes, including voter registration, candidate eligibility, ballot counting, and election results. TikTok's policies strictly prohibit content that intimidates voters, suppresses voting, or incites violence. Over 40,000 personnel globally, in conjunction with advanced technology, are deployed to ensure user safety on the platform, complemented by collaborations with intelligence firms, industry partners, and civil society organizations.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

To help counter misinformation, TikTok works with local and regional fact-checkers to help the platform consistently and accurately remove election misinformation. Content under review or identified as unsubstantiated is restricted from the For You Feed recommendation, and both viewers and creators are alerted about the potential misleading nature of such content.

A significant element of TikTok's strategy is the imminent launch of the Bangladesh Election Center on the platform. This hub will direct users to authoritative information on the election, including voting procedures and locations. Enhanced by advanced technology and local language support, the platform is poised to ensure a safe environment free from violations of its Community Guidelines.

In line with maintaining an authentic user experience, TikTok also reiterates its policy against political ads. TikTok has designated policies for accounts belonging to a government, politician, or political party, which remove their ability to give or receive money through advertising, fundraising, or TikTok monetisation tools.

TikTok's efforts in safeguarding the integrity of its platform reflect its mission to inspire creativity and joy among its users. Recognizing that global events often influence creative expression, TikTok remains dedicated to supporting its community in Bangladesh and worldwide.

Top News

TikTok / election / Misinformation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Julius Caesar: 70 years of a celluloid Shakespearean story that transcends time

Julius Caesar: 70 years of a celluloid Shakespearean story that transcends time

1h | Features
How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

7h | Panorama
The consortium organises various teaching programs for junior doctors to stimulate lateral thinking. Photo: Courtesy

Planetary Health Academia: Border is not a barrier for these Bangladeshi-origin physicians

7h | Panorama
Photo: YRF Entertainment

The Railway Men: Tales from a tragedy about individuals thwarting a catastrophe  

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

“Banking sector won't change even after elections”

“Banking sector won't change even after elections”

2h | Others
Netflix Users spent 812mn hours watching The Night Agent

Netflix Users spent 812mn hours watching The Night Agent

17h | TBS Entertainment
ICC unhappy with Mirpur’s wicket

ICC unhappy with Mirpur’s wicket

18h | TBS SPORTS
CP-2 terminal will increase greenhouse emissions by 20 times

CP-2 terminal will increase greenhouse emissions by 20 times

20h | TBS World