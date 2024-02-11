OpenAI placing watermarks on DALL-E 3 images to combat misinformation

TBS Report
11 February, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 12:09 pm

OpenAI placing watermarks on DALL-E 3 images to combat misinformation

Watermarks will be embedded in the metadata of images generated through the DALL-E 3 model, with plans to extend this feature to mobile users by 12 February

TBS Report
11 February, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 12:09 pm
Experts caution that digital watermarks alone may not be sufficient to address the complexities of misinformation. Photo: Collected
Experts caution that digital watermarks alone may not be sufficient to address the complexities of misinformation. Photo: Collected

In a bid to tackle the spread of AI-generated misinformation, OpenAI has announced plans to add digital watermarks to images produced by its DALL-E 3 model, according to a recent report by the Business Insider.

The move comes amidst growing concerns about the spread of false information, particularly in the lead-up to elections in the US.

The new watermarks, developed in collaboration with the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), aim to provide users with a means to verify the authenticity of AI-generated images. OpenAI hopes that this initiative will enhance public trust in digital content.

The report also said that the watermarks will be embedded in the metadata of images generated through the DALL-E 3 model, with plans to extend this feature to mobile users by 12 February. Users will be able to verify the source of images using websites like Content Credentials Verify.

However, OpenAI acknowledges that while the addition of watermarks is a step in the right direction, it is not the ultimate solution. The company admits that the watermarks could be easily removed, either accidentally or intentionally, limiting their effectiveness in combating misinformation.

The issue of AI-generated misinformation has become increasingly prevalent, with instances ranging from fake audio recordings to deepfake videos of public figures. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has also announced plans to label AI-generated images on its platforms as part of its efforts to curb misinformation.

Despite these measures, experts caution that digital watermarks alone may not be sufficient to address the complexities of misinformation. Studies have shown that many existing watermarking methods are vulnerable to exploitation by malicious actors.

OpenAI's endeavour to implement digital watermarks underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in combating the spread of misinformation. While not a perfect solution, it represents a step towards promoting transparency and accountability in digital content.

