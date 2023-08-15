In their last moments

Sheikh Jamal: 'I must go, my wife is alone'

It was around 5 am in the morning on 15 August 1975 when a killer team led by Majors Mohiuddin, Noor and Huda raced through the deserted streets to get to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence at Dhanmondi 32.

Sheikh Jamal, the second son of Bangabandhu, was playing carrom with Dr Foysal and two other friends on the first floor of an adjacent house at that moment. They had bought a chicken and were supposed to roast it soon after. In the end, it wasn't meant to be.

Suddenly chaos ensued outside, as the first group of soldiers alighted and ordered the security personnel at the gates of the presidential residence to let them in.

The presidential guards, completely taken by surprise, refused and were swiftly mowed down. Meanwhile, other soldiers arriving before the house began firing into the residence, obviously to generate as much panic as possible.

Upon hearing all this noise, Sheikh Jamal stood up and started running towards their house. His friends tried to stop him, "Jamal, please don't go. There is serious mayhem going on outside." But Jamal was in no position to stay, "I must go. My wife is alone, she will be afraid."

Sheikh Jamal had married a 19-year-old Parveen Jamal Rosy less than a month ago.

And thus, Sheikh Jamal, a lieutenant in the army who had recently returned after completing a course at Sandhurst in the United Kingdom, left his friends, never to return again.

Sheikh Kamal: 'I am Sheikh Mujib's son'

Meanwhile, Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of the Father of the Nation, was quick to react. As soldiers were trying to break into their house, he quickly rushed down the stairs with a Sten gun in his hands, saying, "Army and police brothers, please come with me."

Bangabandhu's personal secretary AFM Mohitul Islam and Divisional Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nurul Islam Khan also emerged and stood behind him.

But suddenly the majors marched inside, and upon seeing Kamal, Major Huda shot at his leg right away. Taken aback by the sudden attack, Kamal cried out to Mohitul. "I am Sheikh Mujib's son Sheikh Kamal."

Mohitul reiterated the same but to no avail. This time Kamal was shot at close range to death. A young boy who worked as a servant was killed as well.

His driver Ainuddin was able to escape the same fate and returned the next morning.

Bangabandhu: 'No one can kill me!'

While Bangabandhu was awaiting outside help to arrive to no avail, he started getting phone calls from his brother-in-law Abdur Rab Serniabat, whose residence on Minto Road had also come under attack. A similar situation prevailed in Sheikh Moni's (Bangabandhu's nephew) residence as well.

But soon the telephone lines at Bangabandhu's home went dead, and he couldn't help but come out of his bedroom in a white kurta and grey checked lungi, while carrying a pipe in his hand.

Standing at the tip of the stairs, Bangabandhu saw a major running up. It was Major Huda whom Bangabandhu asked, "Where is Kamal? What do you want?"

Clearly demoralised when face-to-face with Bangabandhu, Major Huda stammered, "You have to come with us, Sir." Bangabandhu repeated his questions, "Where is Kamal? Have you come to kill me?"

"Sir, Kamal is in his place. You are detained now. Please come with me," said a nervous Major Huda. Hearing this, Bangabandhu started a rant, "How dare you want to kill him. I am the Father of the Nation. The whole nation loves me. No one can kill me!"

Right at that moment, another officer Major Noor rushed up the stairs and shot Bangabandhu in the chest and stomach. The Father of the Nation was dead, with blood streaking the walls and the staircase.

Reportedly, it was 5.40 am.

Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib: 'Kill me right here if you want'

The sound of the gunfire brought the president's wife Begum Fazilatunnesa running out of the room. She was stunned seeing her lifelong partner lying dead on the stairs and soon burst out crying.

But the assassins didn't give her any time either.

One of the majors came towards her and said, "We are taking you captive. Please, come with us."

Begum Mujib could understand right at that moment that her life too wouldn't be spared. So, she stood firm and muttered under her breath, "No, I won't move from here. Kill me right here if you want."

Suddenly, the lights went out, and the bullets were fired. Her lifeless body lay sprawled in the corridor.

Sheikh Russel: 'Will they kill me too?'

Once Bangabandhu and his wife were dead, the assassins shifted their focus to the other residents of the house. They made some of the remaining members of the family stand in a line by the wall near the gate.

Bangabandhu's youngest son, Sheikh Russel, was one of them. At the time, he was just a 10-year-old boy.

He was shivering in fright and first asked the house help Abdur Rahman Sheikh Roma and then Mohitul, "Bhaiya, will they kill me too?" Mohitul assured the little boy that he was going to be safe.

But that could hardly calm Russel down. He was wailing to be taken to his mother, and pleading to the assassins, "Please, don't kill me. I am just a little boy. Please, leave me alone!"

One of the assassins from the dark told him, "Don't worry, we are not going to kill you," and then went ahead and shot him dead.

Like carnivores drawn to blood, the assassins spared no one, not even a 10-year-old boy.