Milk Vita observes National Mourning Day

Bangladesh Milk Producers Cooperative Union Limited (Milk Vita) organised a discussion and doa mahfil to observe National Mourning Day and the 47th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The programme was arranged at Milk Vita's Dhaka office on Wednesday (23 August), reads a press release.

Sheikh Nadir Hossain Lipu, Chairman of Milk Vita participated in the discussion as the chief guest. He called upon the workers to work for the development of the country and Milk Vita by upholding Bangabandhu's ideals in mind.

Shamsul Arefin, vice chairman of Milk Vita, was present as a special guest. The meeting was presided over by Md Golam Sarwar, president of Milk Vita Workers and Employees Union, and various officials of Milk Vita and general people of the area participated in the meeting.

