Rupali Bank organises discussion on National Mourning Day

Rupali Bank Limited organized discussion meeting to observe the National Mourning Day and the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The discussion was held at the bank's head office in Motijheel on Sunday (27 August), reads a press release.

Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed attended the discussion as the chief guest.

He said, "During the Liberation War, two words Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu were stronger than any weapon."

Addressing the event, Rupali Bank Chairman Kazi Chanaul Haque said everyone should work with honesty and dedication to build the Sonar Bangla of Bangabandhu's dream by converting grief into strength.

He also urged everyone to follow the ideals of Bangabandhu.

Among others, the banks Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Jahangir, Bangabandhu Parishad's acting president Professor Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique, bank's deputy managing director Tahmina Akhtar, Kazi Abdur Rahman and Hasan Tanveer, Company Secretary Mohammad Shahedur Rahman, General Manager Md Harunur Rashid, Md Ismail Hossain Sheikh, Md Fayez Alam, Mohammad Safayet Hossain, Md Noman Mia, Kamal Bhattacharya, Salamun Nesa, Abdullah Al Mahmud and SM Didarul Islam were present at the discussion.

