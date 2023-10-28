A milestone mega structure of Bangladesh

How will South Asia's first underwater tunnel help improve business in the Chattogram region?

The business community in Bangladesh has long been complaining that the country's infrastructure is very poor. Foreign investors also point out this weakness in the country. A country that did not have a four-lane highway in the past has constructed an underwater tunnel in just 15 years, showcasing the improved capabilities and self-confidence of the nation. This is a milestone achievement for the country.

What role will it play in the development of communication?

The tunnel is a crucial piece of the puzzle in connecting the Bangabandhu Industrial City and the Matarbari deep seaport. It will boost connectivity among the economic zones in and around Chattogram and make internal connectivity easier, helping businessmen export their products to international markets in a shorter period of time. The tunnel is part of a greater plan to attract foreign investment.

Do you believe it will aid in the development of industries in southern Chattogram?

The southern part of Chattogram was connected to the rest of the country solely through a single bridge, which is not ideal from a business and geopolitical perspective. It was not a safe or strategically sound decision. The country's first deep seaport at Matarbari, which is in the southern part of the district, is set to open soon. If we had remained connected to this part through a single bridge (Shah Amanat Bridge), it would have led to significant traffic congestion.

For convenient connectivity, there will be a boom in industrial development in the southern part of the country. It will also help establish the 'One City, Two Town' concept, which is the need of the hour.

The Bangabandhu Tunnel is not only the first of its kind in the country but also in the South Asian region, and it is located in Chattogram. As residents of Chattogram, we should take pride in the fact that the tunnel is built here.

How will it play a role in building Chattogram as a South Asian Business Hub?

When a foreign investor arrives in Chattogram, they will be able to reach the southern part in just 30 minutes through the tunnel, whereas it used to take two to three hours.

Thanks to the tunnel, Japanese and Chinese investors are now showing interest in establishing industries in the southern part of the city. Once the Matarbari seaport is fully operational and all the roads are constructed on the other side of the region, the entire city will transform into a South Asian business hub.