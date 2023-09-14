The ins and outs of painting your dream space

(On the right) It is crucial to keep in mind that darker colours tend to absorb heat, which can lead to unwanted warmth indoors something less desirable in the context of our prevailing temperature conditions. Criterion Mannal designed by Chinton Architects. PHOTO: JUNAID HASAN ANTO (On the left) When it comes to interiors, colour palettes and finishing styles have evolved significantly alongside the enhancements in paint product offerings by various companies, PHOTO COLLECTED

For a room, apartment or a building, paint acts as clothing. And colour, texture, and finishing are vital parts of how the mood or ambience of a space can be played around with. But unlike clothes, paint is not changed as frequently; it is usually preferred that the paint last a long time both in terms of quality and aesthetics.

When it comes to interiors, colour palettes and finishing styles have evolved significantly alongside the enhancements in paint product offerings by various companies. In the past, the available options were limited to finishes such as limewash and distemper, which unfortunately lacked waterproofing and durability. However, in response to the demand for more sustainable solutions, a new category of plastic-based paints emerged in the market. Then there are many upgraded paint types like Easy Clean, Luxury Silk, Skim Coat Paint, and so on.

In the realm of exterior design, limewashing was the traditional go-to choice, known for its white hue and cooling reflective qualities. It enjoyed widespread use for these attributes. However, paint manufacturers later introduced innovative paint formulations equipped with weather-resistant properties. This has opened up the possibility of exploring a wider spectrum of colours for exterior surfaces.

Interior paint finishes

When it comes to choosing colours for the interior, it is crucial to consider their impact on human perception. Picture a bedroom painted entirely in vibrant red; it might sound stylish at first. However, envision trying to achieve a sense of relaxation, calmness, and peace in such a space, and that bedroom may no longer seem like the right space.

The choice of colours varies from one space to another. For instance, when you're conscious of calorie intake, it's advisable to steer clear of warm hues like orange or yellow in your kitchen or dining areas. These colours can influence psychology by stimulating your appetite. However, if you're planning to open a restaurant, you now have insight into the palette that might be more favourable.

For homes, it is preferable to go for lighter tints of colour. But accent walls can be painted with one complementary darker or more vibrant colour to bring out that 'pop' and uplift the space.

The final result holds significant importance in the realm of design. Whether someone desires a subdued, matte ambiance or a lively, vibrant one hinges largely on the chosen paint finish. Plastic paints yield a matte finish, while emulsion or luxury silk paints offer a glossy to semi-glossy appearance. Consequently, one absorbs light, while the other reflects it. Furthermore, the glossier options are easily cleaned and often exhibit water-resistant properties.

When we architects discuss colours though, there is always diverse feedback in terms of playing with the palette.

Israt Jahan Teesha, principal architect of EAB Associates, says, "If we do not want to design a space to be very flashy and lit, we prefer using plastic paint finish on the ceiling. The matte finish gives a diffusing reflection of light, and the ceiling is an untouched area; the plastic paint helps cut costs as well.

"Mostly for public spaces where there would be a lot of handprints, we prefer using the emulsion and gloss finishes because they can be easily cleaned using soap and water. Many clients also prefer easy cleaning solutions for paints these days so that they can keep the walls clean and the longevity is extended," she added.

Exterior paint finishes

Given concrete, glass, and other exploreable materials, paint is very lightly used these days when designing exteriors by architects. But still, 80% of the generally built homes use paint on the exterior surface.

In a country like ours, where temperature fluctuations are prominent, it is advisable to opt for lighter colours. Lighter hues have the advantage of reflecting both light and heat, helping to maintain a cooler indoor environment. Of course, individuals have the freedom to get creative with a diverse palette of colours if they desire a unique and attention-grabbing atmosphere.

However, it is crucial to keep in mind that darker colours tend to absorb heat, which can lead to unwanted warmth indoors — something less desirable in the context of our prevailing temperature conditions.

Md Ishak Mia, managing director and partner architect of Chinton Architects Limited, notes how the market for quality paint has advanced. "Weather-protecting paints are a good solution for exteriors. The best part about this paint is that it helps prevent water from soaking into the internal walls. It also prevents salting on the outer surface. Given the upgraded quality of paint, the repainting time is also prolonged, so in the long run, even though it is a bit expensive, using weather-proof paint is cost-effective," he says.

The author is the Principal Architect of Parti.studio and Editor of TBS Habitat.