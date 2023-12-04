Art supplies for the budding Picasso

Everyone is an artist. At least that is what German artist Joseph Beuys believed. And indeed, art in all of its forms, is one of the most popular forms of self-expression.

Embarking on a creative journey through art is as thrilling as it is rewarding, especially for beginners eager to explore their artistic side. Choosing the right art supplies is of paramount importance though.

From brushes that caress the canvas with finesse to a palette of vibrant colours that breathe life into imagination, navigating the world of art supplies can be both exhilarating and overwhelming. The Business Standard has come up with a list to demystify this realm and empower budding artists to kickstart their creative journey.

The right canvas

In order to be able to portray your thoughts on canvas, what you need first, of course, is a canvas.

Photo: Collected

While many prefer to use art sheets and watercolour paper, an ideal tool to use will always be a canvas. The durable and sturdy nature of the material helps the artist adjust and combine the colours and capture the right shade for their work.

But while suitable for artists using acrylic-based colours, the canvas tends to absorb water-based colours quickly, making the texture settle a lot later. And thus, for watercolours, it is best to use watercolour paper.

You can use any size of canvas, based on your preference. But when beginning, starting with small ones is preferable.

Price: Tk60-Tk320 (depending on size)

Where to find: Grasshoppers

Canson Montval A4 watercolour paper

Not everyone likes to paint on canvas because of the extra elevation and rough textures. Not to worry, the Canson Montval A4 watercolour paper has you covered.

Photo: Collected

The packet comes in 12 pads, each neatly cold pressed in sizes of 21 by 29.7 cm. The lightweight formula and soft texture of the paper make it an ideal one for the start of your wonderful work.

Price: Tk350

Where to find: Grasshoppers

JOYTiti pastel set

One of the most basic and famous forms of colour any artist can use is a pastel crayon. It is one form of colour that we all used to draw in our childhood.

Photo: Collected

The JOYTiti pastel set comes in 48 colours. As the basic form of colour, the pastel gives the artist every chance to explore the combinations of colours they prefer, and how they want to shape their beautiful masterpiece.

Once you have garnered a sense of combinations and colour shades, you can then proceed to something more water-based and effective on the canvas.

Price: Tk540

Where to find: Grasshoppers

Camel Artists' Water Colour

Watercolours, in their simplest forms, are truly one of the most popular forms of textures that have been in use since the European Middle Ages. Watercolour is named as such for its primary component, which consists of a pigment dissolved in water and bound by a colloid agent such as gum.

Photo: Collected

The Camel Artists' Water Colour is one of the most basic watercolour sets a beginner can use. The set comes in 12 assorted shades, each in 20 ml tubes. The pigmented colours in the basic colour palettes happen to do just fine when helping a new artist explore the extent to which they can bring together a beautiful display and also understand the measurement of colour to water ratio that can be used in one art piece.

It is very important to note and measure the combination of water and colour that gives the desired shade and outcomes. Often, when there is too much colour or too much water, the mixture either becomes too dense or too soggy.

Price: Tk900

Where to find: Grasshoppers, Any Stationery Shop

Camel Artists' Acrylic Colour

Acrylic colours are ideal for newcomers due to their quick drying time, allowing the artist to layer and correct their work efficiently. A perfect match for a newcomer would be the Camel Artists' Acrylic Colour set, which comes in a diverse palette of 12 assorted shades, also packed into 20 ml tubes.

Photo: Collected

When using acrylic colour, it is important to know the dos and don'ts. For example, it is important to keep the brushes and palettes moist at all times to prevent the colours from drying or hardening. Learning to layer the colours is also important, alongside keeping the brushes clean to prevent the shades from mixing.

Additionally, the artist must also remember to not use too much water as it can compromise the vibrancy of the paint.

Price: Tk700

Where to find: Grasshoppers

Aishake brush set

Photo: Collected

Now that we have the colours, and the canvas, we need to bring them together with the right brushes.

While we incorporate the colour with the canvas, we cannot make every stroke with just one brush, thus we will always require a brush set.

The Aishake brush set of six is always the safe choice. Made out of thin nylon material, the brush set has a round head which helps to avoid any unprecedented accident or damage to the artwork. Along with that, there is also the crystal rod hook, which makes the brushless slippery and easy to grip.

Price: Tk240

Where to find: Grasshoppers