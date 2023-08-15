Bangladesh in the multilateral world under the leadership of Bangabandhu

Multilateralism is an approach to international cooperation wherein multiple states collaborate to address issues and pursue common objectives while emphasising equality, inclusivity, and mutual respect.

Under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's commitment to multilateralism flourished, marking a pivotal moment in its progress. During his tenure as the founding leader and father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman exhibited exceptional geopolitical acumen in cultivating relations with a wide array of countries and international organisations. His global perspective championed ideals of peace, economic advancement, and a just society.

Ramesh Chandra, former Secretary General of the World Peace Council, once remarked, "Sheikh Mujib is a man of peace, a man of independence, and a man of the world. He is not just the Bangabandhu (Friend of Bangladesh); he is also the Viswa Bandhu (Friend of the World)." Without a doubt, through his foreign policy initiatives and non-polarising campaigns, he established himself as a prominent figure on the international stage.

To overcome the challenges of nourishing its population of 75 million amidst the aftermath of war, Bangladesh needed to garner the admiration of the global community and rejuvenate its economy.

By adopting a strategic stance in global politics, Bangabandhu utilised diplomatic manoeuvring to position Bangladesh as a noteworthy international player. His primary focus was safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and national interests.

Bangabandhu's outreach extended to the United States and China, despite their historical opposition during the liberation war, while also fostering strong ties with India's trusted leader, Indira Gandhi, and the former USSR.

Following its attainment of independence, Bangladesh ardently pursued efforts to foster both regional and global peace. Shortly after its victory in 1972, the Constitution of Bangladesh was promptly formulated, with Articles 27–44 explicitly enshrining the recognition and preservation of 18 fundamental human and civil rights.

Article 25 of the Constitution underscored that Bangladesh's foreign policy would align with the core principle of Bangabandhu's dictum: "Friendship to All, Malice to None." This strategic orientation aimed to enable the country to safeguard its rightful national interests as a sovereign and independent entity.

Bangabandhu aspired for Bangladesh to be an "Island of Peace," recognising that no nation could prosper without peace and stability.

Amidst the backdrop of the Cold War, as Bangladesh emerged as a nation, its leaders adopted a pragmatic and cooperative approach. Initially, he declared his intention to position Bangladesh as the "Switzerland of the East," a neutral diplomatic actor that wouldn't pose a threat to any other country.

One of Bangabandhu's primary objectives was to establish Bangladesh's international legitimacy as a sovereign state. He held neighbouring countries in high regard and fostered robust relationships with them.

Cultivating strong ties with other nations in South and Southeast Asia formed a pivotal element of Bangabandhu's regional policy. Bangladesh's swift recognition by supportive nations, especially within its immediate geographical context, validated its newly gained independence.

On April 18, 1972, Bangladesh officially joined the Commonwealth as its 32nd member. This step solidified Bangladesh's commitment to principles of sovereignty, equality, and brotherhood in its ongoing relations with other Commonwealth members.

Bangladesh's foreign policy strategy centred on avoiding conflicts and confrontations, emphasising cooperation and resource pooling for the benefit of all. Bangabandhu prioritised neutrality and positive relations with all nations, including superpowers, throughout the Cold War era.

In September 1973, Bangabandhu attended the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Council meeting in Algiers, demonstrating his commitment to global collaboration. Moreover, Bangladesh gained United Nations membership on September 18, 1974, receiving widespread support and recognition in bilateral and multilateral forums.

On September 25, 1974, Bangabandhu became the first Bangladeshi to address the UN General Assembly in Bangla. He conveyed that Bangladesh didn't adhere to Marxist or Maoist ideologies but aimed to bring about political and social change through a democratic and effective socialist system.

He underscored the importance of justice as a cornerstone of lasting peace and articulated that peace was essential for the preservation of humanity. He advocated that peace unites people across the world, transcending gender differences.

Throughout its brief existence under Bangabandhu's leadership, Bangladesh demonstrated an unwavering dedication to alleviating global suffering and fostering international peace. Despite Israel's attempts to provide support, including arms and ammunition, to the Mujib Nagar government during the 1971 conflict, Bangladesh declined this assistance, aligning with its commitment to upholding the rights of the Palestinian people.

On February 4th, 1972, Israel formally proposed recognising Bangladesh's sovereignty. However, Bangabandhu declined this recognition, displaying his commitment to principles over expedient gains. Notably, in 1973, Bangladesh supported the Provisional Revolutionary Government of Vietnam, reflecting its commitment to freedom and human rights.

It's evident that Bangabandhu's multilateralism has significantly shaped Bangladesh's foreign policy, fostering a balanced and inclusive approach to global challenges in pursuit of prosperity and solidarity. His emphasis on mutual respect and cooperation laid the groundwork for Bangladesh's active engagement in regional and international platforms such as SAARC, BIMSTEC, IORA, the Commonwealth and the OIC.

Despite pressures and concerns during times of great power rivalry, including lobbying from the US for membership in their Indo-Pacific alliance and China's plea for non-alignment, Bangladesh opted to follow Bangabandhu's legacy in crafting its own Indo-Pacific strategies.

In conclusion, a statement from New Egypt's journalist Hasnain Heikal captures the sentiment well: "Naser does not belong to Egypt alone. He is the messenger of freedom for the entire Arab world. His Arab nationalism is a message of freedom for the Arab people. In a similar fashion, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman does not belong to Bangladesh alone. He is the harbinger of freedom for all Bengalis."

Bangabandhu's remarkable leadership propelled him to become the undisputed leader of the nation. His effective leadership, strategic insight, and interpersonal skills with global leaders enabled him to achieve diplomatic victories on the international stage while nurturing friendships and fostering cooperation.

A notable achievement of the Bangladesh government is the inclusion of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's famous quote, "Friendship to all, malice towards none," in the 14th paragraph of the UNGA resolution titled "International Year of Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace, 2023."

Despite the tragic end to Bangabandhu's life on August 15, 1975, his legacy of aspirations and dreams continued to shape Bangladesh's growth over the subsequent 48 years. Today, Bangladesh is globally recognised as a progressive and peaceful nation.

Its vibrant economy exemplifies resilience, akin to the mythical phoenix rising from the ashes. The enduring spirit of "Amader Sangram Muktir Sangram'' must persist, driven by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's unfinished goals.

After all, despite the tragic end of Bangabandhu's life on August 15, 1975, his legacy of aims and dreams inspired the development of Bangladesh over the following 48 years.