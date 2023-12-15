Young Tigers beat India by 4 wickets to reach U-19 Asia Cup final

Bangladesh U-19 defeated India U-19 by four wickets to reach the final of the U-19 Asia Cup on Friday at UAE.

After bowling first, the young Tigers managed to keep India down to just 188 and in reply, they reached the target and win the semi-final with 43 balls to spare.

Ariful Islam was the star of the show with the bat for Bangladesh as he scored 94 from just 90 balls and was supported by captain Ahrar Amin who score 44 from 101 deliveries.

They formed a 138-run partnership for the fourth wicket after Bangladesh were in trouble at 34-3 in the run chase.

But it was fast bowler Maruf Mridha who set up the Bangladesh win with the ball as he took 4-41 with the ball in his 10 overs.

He was ably supported by Rohanat Doullah Borson who took 2-39 and Sheikh Parvez Jibon who took 2-29 to ensure India were kept to a below-par total.

Bangladesh will face UAE U-19 in the final after they won a dramatic semi-final by 11 runs on Sunday.