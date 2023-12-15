Young Tigers beat India by 4 wickets to reach U-19 Asia Cup final

Sports

TBS Report
15 December, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 06:56 pm

Related News

Young Tigers beat India by 4 wickets to reach U-19 Asia Cup final

After bowling first, the young Tigers managed to keep India down to just 188 and in reply, they reached the target and win the semi-final with 43 balls to spare.

TBS Report
15 December, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 06:56 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh U-19 defeated India U-19 by four wickets to reach the final of the U-19 Asia Cup on Friday at UAE.

After bowling first, the young Tigers managed to keep India down to just 188 and in reply, they reached the target and win the semi-final with 43 balls to spare.

Ariful Islam was the star of the show with the bat for Bangladesh as he scored 94 from just 90 balls and was supported by captain Ahrar Amin who score 44 from 101 deliveries. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

They formed a 138-run partnership for the fourth wicket after Bangladesh were in trouble at 34-3 in the run chase.

But it was fast bowler Maruf Mridha who set up the Bangladesh win with the ball as he took 4-41 with the ball in his 10 overs.

He was ably supported by Rohanat Doullah Borson who took 2-39 and Sheikh Parvez Jibon who took 2-29 to ensure India were kept to a below-par total.

Bangladesh will face UAE U-19 in the final after they won a dramatic semi-final by 11 runs on Sunday. 

Top News / Cricket

Bangladesh U-19 Cricket Team / U-19 Asia Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Institute of Modern Languages at Dhaka University offers 14 foreign language courses. File Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

Inside Institute of Modern Language: Love for language, pursuit of new horizons

9h | Features
Financing will be vital to eliminating fossil fuels. Photo: Bloomberg

The COP28 deal is missing one big thing: Money

10h | Panorama
The paper boutique. Photo: Collected

Research papers to passports: The new face of wedding cards in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
The crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices on elite US campuses highlights challenges to free expression and the influence of external factors on academic institutions. Photo: Reuters

How the Israeli lobby is quashing pro-Palestinian voices on elite US campuses

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

22h | TBS Stories
Israel continues war despite losing support

Israel continues war despite losing support

20h | TBS World
The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

23h | TBS Stories
SWL foundation to be launched with free heart check-ups at Boxing Day Test

SWL foundation to be launched with free heart check-ups at Boxing Day Test

21h | TBS SPORTS