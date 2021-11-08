Yasir ready to transform himself to a power hitter if needed

Bangladesh are ready to welcome a number of youngsters against Pakistan in the upcoming home starting later this month. Yasir Ali may finally get his chance to break into the playing eleven after being selected for the squad continuously for the past few years. Despite being a skilled hitter as he has shown in the domestic circuit, Yasir is ready to transform himself to power hitter if the team needs him to.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Yasir said he will try to give his level best if he is picked in the playing eleven in the upcoming series.

"I always have the same goal, it hasn't changed. I will try to give my best if I get selected," said Yasir.

Yasir may be regarded as a power hitter in the upcoming series as a part of the overhaul that the board members have been talking about since the poor T20 World Cup campaign. Yasir admitted he is not a complete power hitter, but he will try to transform if the team asks him to.

"See, I'm not actually a power hitter. I always want to represent Bangladesh in all three formats of the game. But if the team needs me to play that role, I will prepare myself in that way," Yasir added.

He was asked whether mental strength is key to power-hitting, Yasir said one has to have the courage to come up and face the bowler with a positive attitude for making big shots.

"If you don't have the courage, you can never hit a six. A batter must have the courage to play big shots."

Yasir has been called to the national team 4-5 times in the last couple of years but never made his debut in any format. It sometimes get frustrating for someone if they don't get the opportunity they deserve and then get ruled out without even getting to show what he has in his arsenal. But Yasir doesn't take this negatively.

"One of my brothers once said that I've been living a lot of people's dream by being near the national team and getting to practice with them on a regular basis. I realised it was true. If I think positively, I can move forward and the right time will come. But if I get into that negative zone with negative thoughts, I will not be able to continue the battle. I have to keep myself focused and work harder," he concluded.

The three T20Is between Bangladesh and Pakistan are scheduled at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on November 19, 20 and 22 respectively.

The T20Is will be followed by a couple of Test matches. While the first match gets underway at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on November 26, the second Test will be played at Mirpur from December 4.