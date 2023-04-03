Wrestlemania goes Hollywood review: Night 1 was an all-timer, night 2 not bad either

Two nights of action done and dusted with 'The Head of the Table' Roman Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and we have Wrestlemania goes Hollywood 2023 in the bag.

With plenty of great storyline builds, memorable in-ring action and 'Wrestlemania moments' created, let's take a closer look at the event which drew over $21 million from just ticket sales!

What was good

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles: This was possibly the best match of both nights with a clean finish, some great back-and-forth action, exceptional in-ring storytelling and the right players going over as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn became tag champs for the first time and built intrigue leading into Roman vs Rhodes match.

Roman Reigns (w/Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa) vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: This was a fantastic main event with both wrestlers showing why they're at the top of the company's food chain. All the outside interferences only added more mystery over who would eventually win the match. Rhodes losing here doesn't damage him too much as there is still plenty more time left for him to build his current character up. Roman winning is the right call given the number of wrestlers he has potential feuds with, including those in his 'Bloodline'. His historic title run should continue to 'Mania 40 and be a massive moment when he does eventually lose the titles.

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women's Championship: This could be the greatest women's singles match in Wrestlemania history and was a massive 'passing of the torch' moment for Rhea to win against arguably the greatest women's wrestler of all time. Rhea has developed herself as one of the top heels in the women's division and she deserved her flowers here.

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship: As Sheamus likes to say, this was an absolute 'banger' of a match with intense physicality and the traditional European powerhouse-style wrestling we are used to seeing from all three competitors involved. Giving Sheamus his first-ever Intercontinental Championship would have been special but given how well Gunther has carried the title, he deserved his Wrestlemania moment more.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio: This was a blast from a storyline perspective and the match lived up to the excellent build this father-and-son feud produced. Rey being inducted in the Hall of Fame perhaps meant he should have had a happy ending by defeating his son, but Dominik looked strong in defeat and solidified his status as an up-and-coming wrestler further.

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul: Loads of great spots happened in this match and perhaps the best one would be Logan Paul's friend KSI being put through the announcer's table while dressing up as a PRIME energy drink mascot.

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship: The match didn't get a great build leading up to 'Mania but both wrestlers worked hard to make this a good one. It wasn't as good as the Charlotte vs Rhea match though and Bianca winning again leaves her with very few challengers left that she already hasn't defeated.

Edge vs. "The Demon" Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match: Both wrestlers delivered a brutal match though Edge being able to wrestle this well at 49 deserves a lot of praise, especially after having to retire earlier due to a serious neck injury. Balor's 'Demon' persona has only been defeated twice before, once by Samoa Joe and once by Roman Reigns, so this felt like a big moment when he lost.

What wasn't so good

Austin Theory vs. John Cena for the U.S. Title: Cena looked old, didn't really do anything special or Wrestlemania-worthy and Theory doesn't gain much by winning after hitting Cena with a low blow.

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos (w/MVP): Quick and painless match with a predictable outcome of Brock winning but no one really cared about this feud or match. Brock deserved better.

Shane McMahon vs. The Miz: Shane returned and the crowd popped big but then tore his quad in the match and had to be carried away. This was a mess with Snoop Dog delivering the weakest 'People's Elbow' you will ever see. A circus.

The two fatal 4-way tag matches: Two throwaway matches which no one really cared about and even though the men's match had some fun spots, this really does nothing for anyone apart from put everyone on the show.