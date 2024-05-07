Shawn Michaels invites Kendrick and Drake to settle beef in the ring

Splash

TBS Report
07 May, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 06:21 pm

Related News

Shawn Michaels invites Kendrick and Drake to settle beef in the ring

TBS Report
07 May, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 06:21 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

With many rappers weighing in on the ongoing feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, it was surprising to see a wrestler also put forward his two cents. 

In a tweet yesterday, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels wrote, "@kendricklamar, you and @Drake are formally invited to #WWENXT to settle this thing. I'm even offering my services to mediate."

The tweet came in reference to a line on Kendrick's "Not Like Us" single, where he said, "Sweet Chin Music, and I won't pass the aux."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Many also think the lines alluded to The Montreal Screw Job, where Micheals beat Bret Hart in a manner which made it one of the black days of professional wrestling. 

Photo: A screenshot of the tweet
Photo: A screenshot of the tweet

Bret Hart was also Canadian like Drake. 

The beef between Drake and Kendric kicked off when the latter teamed up with Future and Metro Boomin to diss the former. Since then, they two have exchanged a number of diss tracks.

 

WWE / rap

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

4h | Habitat
In the last few decades, the haphazard construction of concrete buildings has destroyed the skyline of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How energy efficient are Dhaka’s buildings?

4h | Habitat
Four models of the Mercedes EQ series- EQS 450+ sedan, he EQE 450 4MATIC SUV, The EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 53 AMG 4MATIC SUV- were unveiled during the event. Photo: Arfin Kazi

From Classic Elegance to Modern Marvels: Inside 'The Benz Experience'

8h | Wheels
In Apon Ahsan&#039;s opinion, our jingle industry is as strong as before. However, there&#039;s a lack of creative freedom. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What happened to those catchy jingles of the yesteryears?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt

Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt

1h | Videos
Israel-Palestine War: Both Countries' Economies Are Damaged

Israel-Palestine War: Both Countries' Economies Are Damaged

3h | Videos
Putin orders nuclear weapons drills on Ukraine border

Putin orders nuclear weapons drills on Ukraine border

3h | Videos
Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

21h | Videos