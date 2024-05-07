Shawn Michaels invites Kendrick and Drake to settle beef in the ring

With many rappers weighing in on the ongoing feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, it was surprising to see a wrestler also put forward his two cents.

In a tweet yesterday, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels wrote, "@kendricklamar, you and @Drake are formally invited to #WWENXT to settle this thing. I'm even offering my services to mediate."

The tweet came in reference to a line on Kendrick's "Not Like Us" single, where he said, "Sweet Chin Music, and I won't pass the aux."

Many also think the lines alluded to The Montreal Screw Job, where Micheals beat Bret Hart in a manner which made it one of the black days of professional wrestling.

Photo: A screenshot of the tweet

Bret Hart was also Canadian like Drake.

The beef between Drake and Kendric kicked off when the latter teamed up with Future and Metro Boomin to diss the former. Since then, they two have exchanged a number of diss tracks.