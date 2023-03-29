Women's Olympic football: Bangladesh pull out of Asian qualifiers due to 'financial constraints'

Sports

UNB
29 March, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 10:33 pm

The team is not in a position to participate in the Olympic qualifiers despite taking all the preparations as the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) could not arrange the money for the team's airfare, accommodation, transport, and insurance fee, BFF General Secretary Abu Nayem Shohag told the media Wednesday.

Bangladesh women's football team will not participate in the first round of the Asian qualifiers matches of the Paris Olympics 2024 due to "financial constraints."

The team is not in a position to participate in the Olympic qualifiers despite taking all the preparations as the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) could not arrange the money for the team's airfare, accommodation, transport, and insurance fee, BFF General Secretary Abu Nayem Shohag told the media Wednesday.

The announcement came just one week before the start of the first round in Myanmar. The qualifiers are scheduled to be held at the Thuwunna Stadium in Myanmar's Yangon from April 5 to 11 this year.

Earlier, Bangladesh were placed in Group B along with hosts Myanmar, Iran and the Maldives.

