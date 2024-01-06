‘Wish you all the best’: Pakistan gift special signed jersey to retiring David Warner

TBS Report
06 January, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 02:57 pm

“We just thought we’d give you Babar Azam’s shirt as a gesture and a parting gift and we wish you all the best,” Masood said to Warner.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The Pakistan team presented David Warner with a Babar Azam jersey that had been signed by everyone on the team as a farewell gift to the Australian opener. The retiring opener was presented with the jersey by Shan Masood, the captain of the Pakistan team.

Warner bid adieu to Test cricket with a memorable final performance at his homeground, the SCG. Warner's last Test innings was a spirited 57, leading Australia's chase in their fourth innings. Despite falling short of carrying his bat through the innings, Warner's contribution helped seal a 3-0 series victory for Australia.

His final knock was marked by a fairytale half-century, which he celebrated with a muted acknowledgment, receiving a hug from teammate Marnus Labuschagne and the warm applause of fans and teammates alike.

After inviting Warner to the stage, Masood gave him the jersey that had been signed by every player on the Pakistani team. The Pakistani captain thanked Warner for his contributions to the sport and sent his best wishes for Warner's future pursuits.

"We just thought we'd give you Babar Azam's shirt as a gesture and a parting gift and we wish you all the best," Masood said to Warner.

Every Pakistani player made an effort to congratulate Warner during the handshakes between teams after Australia's eight-wicket win.

Rested fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi shared a lengthy hug with Warner. Shaheen and Warner have had their moments on the field, including a verbal exchange in the first Test at Perth of this series and a lengthy staredown during the 2022 tour of Pakistan.

"The respect shown by the opposition throughout this series has been second to none," Adam Gilchrist said on Fox Cricket.

"This series has been played in terrific spirit," Mark Waugh added.

Born on October 27, 1986, in Paddington, Australia, Warner's illustrious Test career spanned 112 matches, where he amassed 8,786 runs at an average of 44.60, including 26 centuries and 37 half-centuries.

 

