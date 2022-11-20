Who are the favourites to win the Qatar World Cup?

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar gets underway on Sunday, but who looks best equipped to lift the trophy?

Given its timing and its setting, the 2022 World Cup promises to be an edition like no other.

Teams from around the globe have been busy putting together their final preparations for the tournament, with some looking in better shape than others ahead of the big kick-off on Sunday.

We have been ranking all the contenders throughout the build-up to the tournament, and here's how they are shaping up ahead of the opening game.

8. France

It has not been a happy 2022 for the defending champions, as France won just one of their six Nations League matches and narrowly avoided relegation from the competition.

Perhaps most worryingly, they were beaten twice by Denmark, whom they will meet again in the group-stages in Qatar.

Factor in injuries to Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Presnel Kimpembe and Christopher Nkunku, as well as question marks over Karim Benzema's fitness and Kylian Mbappe's attitude, and all is not well for Didier Deschamps' much-fancied team.

7. The Netherlands

Unbeaten in 15 matches since Louis van Gaal returned to the helm in the aftermath of Euro 2020, the Netherlands will enter the World Cup as one of the competition's form teams.

Their main strength lies in a defence that is so solid that Matthijs de Ligt cannot break into it, but they have attacking firepower too, as highlighted in their 4-1 away win over Belgium in June.

They should make it out of Group A in Qatar, and could be a dark horse to make a deep run through the knockout stages.

6. Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo's bombshell interview with Piers Morgan on the eve of the tournament could go two ways for Portugal.

Either their talisman rides the wave of criticism and leads his country to the only trophy missing from his collection, or they implode in an inferno of in-fighting caused by Ronaldo's ego.

Regardless, we're getting the popcorn out whenever Portugal take to the field in Qatar.

5. England

Gareth Southgate will lead the most talented Three Lions squad in over a decade in Qatar, but hard questions are now being asked as to whether he is the right manager to get the best out of them.

Indeed, a Nations League campaign that saw them go winless in six group matches has cast serious doubts over this team's ability to go one better than their runners-up finish at Euro 2020.

Form can go out of the window at major tournaments and England still have the players to go all the way, but more underachievement on the biggest stage now looks a lot more likely than it did at the start of 2022.

4. Spain

Spain were the unlucky top seed who were drawn alongside Germany from Pot Two, setting up a titanic opening-round battle between two of the pre-tournament favourites.

La Roja should still make it through, but coming up against Hansi Flick's side increases the possibility of them doing so as runners-up, which in turn could lead to a more difficult last-16 tie.

They did win their Nations League group in the build-up to the World Cup, and though there are questions over whether they have the attack to take advantage of their creative talents in midfield, Luis Enrique's side are in decent shape going into Qatar 2022.

3. Germany

Germany may have won just two of their eight matches in 2022, but the signs are there that Hansi Flick is building a team to be feared in the coming years.

Jamal Musiala is blossoming into one of the finest young talents in European football, while they possess plenty of experience in the shape of Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer, Ilkay Gundogan and Joshua Kimmich.

Having been placed in the same group as Spain for the World Cup, the only thing holding them back could be a tough draw in the knockout rounds if they cannot secure top spot.

2. Argentina

Lionel Messi & Co. will have been pretty happy with how April's group-stage draw panned out, as they are slated to face Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

Messi is back in form for club and country, while Scaloni has fostered a togetherness and spirit within his squad that has the potential to carry them all the way.

Can the Copa America champions now conquer the world? We wouldn't put it past them.

1. Brazil

Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Antony, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Rodrygo and Gabriel Martinelli. Throw in Copa Libertadores top scorer Pedro, and that is the group of attackers Brazil boss Tite has to pick from in Qatar.

That forward line is the main reason why the Selecao are favourites to lift the trophy in 2022, but they also have plenty of experienced heads in both defence and midfield, as well as the Premier League's two best goalkeepers, Alisson and Ederson, fighting it out for a starting spot.

Brazil have been favourites for World Cups before and not won them, but right now, it's tough to look past them as eventual winners.