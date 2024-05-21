Germany's Toni Kroos to retire from football after Euro 2024

AFP
21 May, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 05:45 pm

Germany's Toni Kroos to retire from football after Euro 2024

Germany's Toni Kroos will retire from football after Euro 2024.

AFP
21 May, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 05:45 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid's German international midfielder Tony Kroos announced on Tuesday he will retire from all football after Euro 2024.

'My career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euro championship,' 34-year-old Kroos, who won the 2014 World Cup with Germany, said on Instagram.

Before the European Championship, Kroos has a chance to win the Champions League with Real for a fifth time when they face Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on June 1.

He also won the Champions League with Bayern Munich before joining the Spanish giants.

Kroos joined Real in 2014 and quickly formed a formidable midfield partnership with Luka Modric.

In a statement on their website, Real said Kroos 'will go down in Real Madrid history as one of our club and international football's greatest legends'.

Kroos has also won the Liga title four times. 

