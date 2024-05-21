Rashford, Sterling left out of England's provisional Euro 2024 squad

Sports

Reuters
21 May, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 07:42 pm

Related News

Rashford, Sterling left out of England's provisional Euro 2024 squad

Several uncapped players -- Liverpool duo Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah, Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton did make the provisional list of 33.

Reuters
21 May, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 07:42 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Forward Marcus Rashford was the most high-profile omission as England manager Gareth Southgate named his provisional Euro 2024 squad on Tuesday while there was also no place for experienced midfielder Jordan Henderson.

Several uncapped players -- Liverpool duo Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah, Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton did make the provisional list of 33.

Southgate will cut his squad to 26 by the June 7 deadline.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The exclusion of Rashford and Henderson were the biggest surprises considering the loyalty Southgate has shown them and their roles in previous tournament runs.

Rashford, 26, has earned 60 caps and scored 17 goals, including three at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but has struggled for form this season with only seven Premier League goals for Manchester United.

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling also missed out but his team mate Cole Palmer was included after a superb season.

Manchester United's Luke Shaw is also in the provisional squad despite being out for a lengthy period with injury.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, James Trafford

Defenders:

Jarrad Branthwaite, Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Harry Maguire, Jarell Quansah, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Curtis Jones, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton

Forwards: Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins

Football

Marcus Rashford / Raheem Sterling / England Football Team / UEFA EURO 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

4h | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

13h | Panorama
There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

1d | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Iran asked the US for help after the helicopter crash

Iran asked the US for help after the helicopter crash

23m | Videos
General Aziz Ahmed after the US sanctions

General Aziz Ahmed after the US sanctions

1h | Videos
Why is Putin appointing economists in the defense sector?

Why is Putin appointing economists in the defense sector?

53m | Videos
What can happen in Iranian politics after the death of Ebrahim Raisi

What can happen in Iranian politics after the death of Ebrahim Raisi

3h | Videos