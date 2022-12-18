'We've got our hopes up again': Lionel Messi's son pens emotional note for father ahead of World Cup final vs France

18 December, 2022, 08:10 pm
Ahead of the title clash on Sunday, Messi's son Thiago Messi underlined his support for the Argentina captain by penning the lyrics of famous Argentina song “Muchachos, ahora nos volvimos a ilusionar” (‘Guys, now we’ve got our hopes up again’) for the World Cup

Lionel Messi with his son(getty images)
Lionel Messi-led Argentina are set to face off against defending champions France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday on 18 December. Both teams are eyeing the third title for their respective countries in the history of the tournament.

Messi has already announced his retirement for Argentina after the title clash as he looks to win the World Cup for the first time in his illustrious career.

Ahead of the title clash on Sunday, Messi's son Thiago Messi underlined his support for the Argentina captain by penning the lyrics of famous Argentina song "Muchachos, ahora nos volvimos a ilusionar" ('Guys, now we've got our hopes up again') for the World Cup. His wife Antonella Roccuzzo then posted a picture of Thiago's message of support on Instagram.

The famous song has Diego Maradona( winner of World Cup in 1986) and Messi, two of the best Argentine football players in history, as its main focus while Argentina fight it out in the sixth final of their history at the tournament.

As the final against France draws near, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni talked about the team's gameplan for the big match.

"We already decided the strategy and we will play in a way in which we think we can hurt our rivals the most and suffer the least," said Scaloni.

"We have our gameplan, we know how to play them and now we just have to execute, and I hope we can play a similar game as we did against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals – but win the match without having to go through the pain of a penalty shoot-out," he added.

Meanwhile, France aim to become only the third country to win back-to-back World Cup titles and join the exclusive club with Brazil(1958 and 1962) and Italy(1934 and 1938) in it.

