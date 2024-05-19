Campana's late stunner gives Messi's Miami victory over D.C.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Leonardo Campana came off the bench and scored a stoppage time winner as Inter Miami beat D.C. United 1-0 in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Despite the return of Lionel Messi to the starting line-up, after he missed the 0-0 draw at Orlando on Wednesday, Miami struggled to create chances against a very well organized D.C. defense.

Ecuador international striker Campana, who has lost his starting place to Luis Suarez this season, was brought on in the third minute of stoppage time and scored with his first touch.

Campana made a darting, diagonal run across the D.C. back line and was picked out by Sergio Busquets, bringing down the lofted pass and then blasting an unstoppable shot past Alex Bono.

It was a cruel end to the game for Troy Lesesne's team, who look vastly improved on the performances they produced under Wayne Rooney last term.

With the win, league leaders Miami clinched their ninth victory of the season - matching their total for last season after just 15 games.

The start of the game was delayed by 25 minutes due to lightning and 15 minutes after the game began there was a torrential downpour.

Miami enjoyed the vast majority of possession in the opening 45 minutes, with the visitors appearing happy to concede the ball while keeping their shape and aiming to counter.

That approach almost paid off, after the break, but Jared Stroud missed a glorious opportunity, poking hesitantly wide from close range.

Messi had been restricted to two free-kick efforts, which both struck the wall, and the Argentine -- who missed the midweek game with a knee injury -- was well below his best.

D.C. grew into the game and Matti Peltola flashed a shot just wide in the 69th minute.

Two minutes later, Messi found space in the inside-left channel, bringing a high ball down with his chest but he blasted his shot just over the bar.

United had a chance to win the game in the final moments of regulation after a smart move but Cristian Dajome's meek shot was parried away by Drake Callender.

Then came Campana's instant impact to extend Miami's unbeaten run to nine games after a night where little had worked for Gerardo Martino's team.

