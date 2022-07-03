West Indies choose to field in 16-over game against Bangladesh

After a long delay due to a wet outfield, the toss has taken place in Roseau and the West Indies have won the toss and decided to field first. It will be 16-over game.

"We will bowl first. The conditions are overcast, it is better we bat second. I'm enjoying captaincy, happy to be in this position where I can be there for all my guys. Obed McCoy is back after a while, looking forward to seeing how he goes in these conditions. Thanks to the crowds, we will try to entertain them," said the West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran.

Anamul Haque Bijoy has returned to the team and is slated to bat at three. Bangladesh have gone spin-heavy as they have picked three spinners and two seamers. For the West Indies, wicketkeeper-batter Devon Thomas has made a comeback.

Mahmudullah said that it was a good toss to lose. "It is a good toss to lose, we will see how we get on with this game. I think West Indies are always a good T20 side, we will try to get a good score and try to build some momentum. We are playing with 3 spinners, 2 fast bowlers and a few all-rounders as well," he said.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Munim Shahriar, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh