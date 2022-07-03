West Indies choose to field in 16-over game against Bangladesh

Sports

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 01:00 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 01:04 am

Related News

West Indies choose to field in 16-over game against Bangladesh

Anamul Haque Bijoy has returned to the team and is slated to bat at three. Bangladesh have gone spin-heavy as they have picked three spinners and two seamers. For the West Indies, wicketkeeper-batter Devon Thomas has made a comeback. 

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 01:00 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 01:04 am
West Indies choose to field in 16-over game against Bangladesh

After a long delay due to a wet outfield, the toss has taken place in Roseau and the West Indies have won the toss and decided to field first. It will be 16-over game. 

"We will bowl first. The conditions are overcast, it is better we bat second. I'm enjoying captaincy, happy to be in this position where I can be there for all my guys. Obed McCoy is back after a while, looking forward to seeing how he goes in these conditions. Thanks to the crowds, we will try to entertain them," said the West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran.

Anamul Haque Bijoy has returned to the team and is slated to bat at three. Bangladesh have gone spin-heavy as they have picked three spinners and two seamers. For the West Indies, wicketkeeper-batter Devon Thomas has made a comeback. 

Mahmudullah said that it was a good toss to lose. "It is a good toss to lose, we will see how we get on with this game. I think West Indies are always a good T20 side, we will try to get a good score and try to build some momentum. We are playing with 3 spinners, 2 fast bowlers and a few all-rounders as well," he said.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Munim Shahriar, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh

Cricket

West Indies Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

15h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Sapiens – A Graphic History 

1d | Book Review
Black-naped Monarch male Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-naped Monarch: A sovereign who never abandoned the Indian subcontinent

1d | Panorama
The 136-year-old company on its last legs

The 136-year-old company on its last legs

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

2h | Videos
Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

2h | Videos
Ukraine changes war strategy under Russian pressure

Ukraine changes war strategy under Russian pressure

3h | Videos
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police observes 30th founding anniversary

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police observes 30th founding anniversary

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years