'We took this decision after team management's agreement': Nannu on dropping Riyad from WC squad

Sports

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 04:27 pm

Related News

'We took this decision after team management's agreement': Nannu on dropping Riyad from WC squad

"We have total respect for Mahmudullah Riyad. He won us a number of matches," Nannu said at the press conference. 

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 04:27 pm
&#039;We took this decision after team management&#039;s agreement&#039;: Nannu on dropping Riyad from WC squad

After scoring that half-century against Papua New Guinea in the last T20 World Cup, Mahmudullah Riyad has been terribly out of form in the shorter version of the game. He only averaged 16.54 in this version in the 11 matches he played after that match.

He was highly criticised for his batting approach in the past few series and eventually he was dropped from the upcoming T20 World Cup which the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Wednesday.

Mahmudullah's exclusion was imminent. It was a hot topic prior to BCB's World Cup squad selection. And BCB's chief selector, Minhajul Abedin Nannu stated that the decision to exclude him from the squad was taken after the team management along with the new technical consultant agreed.

"We have total respect for Mahmudullah Riyad. He won us a number of matches," Nannu said at the press conference. 

"We have a new technical consultant, we have some plans regarding that. We are going in a different direction for the next year. Every one of the team management agreed to drop Riyad for that," he added.

Bangladesh's new technical Sridharan Sriram said he had a conversation with Riyad and it 'went well'. 

"It is never an easy conversation. He is the most capped T20 player in Bangladesh. I have the utmost respect for him. I have to be the bad man to have the conversation. I think it went well," said Sriram.

Mahmudullah was 'rested' from the last T20I series against Zimbabwe but he was later called on after Nurul Hasan Sohan got injured. 

Mahmudullah, who has been playing in this edition since 2007, has so far played 121 matches, the highest for Bangladesh. His future in this edition has become uncertain after this exclusion from the World Cup squad.

Cricket

Mahmudullah Riyad / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Leading the parade was Mr. Khondker Mandood Ahmed’s classic Mercedes Benz W123 E Class, followed by the newer generation sedans and coupes, followed by SUVs. Photo: Saikat Roy

Club Drive 3: Mercedes Benz Mawa Run

3h | Wheels
Photo: Noor A Alam

The story of a people through the story of their language

4h | Panorama
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an illegal RMG export business 

9h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First fifty ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Korean ‘Artificial Sun’ to produce clean energy

Korean ‘Artificial Sun’ to produce clean energy

22m | Videos
Govt takes Initiative to stop marketing of miniket rice

Govt takes Initiative to stop marketing of miniket rice

47m | Videos
Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

21h | Videos
Diet Plan for Weight Loss

Diet Plan for Weight Loss

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

6
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka