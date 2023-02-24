South Africa shock England to set up T20 WC final against Australia

South Africa shocked England by six runs at Newlands on Friday to set-up a Women's Twenty20 World Cup final against defending champions Australia.

Chasing 165 to win, England fell short as Ayabonga Khaka took 4-29 and Shabnim Ismail claimed 3-27, including bowling a nerveless final over when England required 13 runs to win.

Earlier, Laura Wolvaardt (53) and Tazmin Brits (68) hit half-centuries as South Africa produced their best batting performance of the tournament.

South Africa made 164 for four after winning the toss and batting on the same pitch which produced a high-scoring thriller in the first semi-final between Australia and India on Thursday.