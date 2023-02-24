South Africa shock England to set up T20 WC final against Australia

AFP
24 February, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 10:33 pm

Chasing 165 to win, England fell short as Ayabonga Khaka took 4-29 and Shabnim Ismail claimed 3-27, including bowling a nerveless final over when England required 13 runs to win.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

South Africa shocked England by six runs at Newlands on Friday to set-up a Women's Twenty20 World Cup final against defending champions Australia.

Chasing 165 to win, England fell short as Ayabonga Khaka took 4-29 and Shabnim Ismail claimed 3-27, including bowling a nerveless final over when England required 13 runs to win.

Earlier, Laura Wolvaardt (53) and Tazmin Brits (68) hit half-centuries as South Africa produced their best batting performance of the tournament.

South Africa made 164 for four after winning the toss and batting on the same pitch which produced a high-scoring thriller in the first semi-final between Australia and India on Thursday.

The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

Photo: TBS
2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

Photo: Collected
Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat