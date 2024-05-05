Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to begin on 3 October in Dhaka
Bangladesh women's cricket team is scheduled to face England, South Africa and the West Indies in the group stage of the upcoming home Women's T20 World Cup.
Bangladesh women's cricket team is scheduled to face England, South Africa and the West Indies in the group stage of the upcoming home Women's T20 World Cup, starting on 3 October in Dhaka.
The hosts will begin their World Cup campaign on the opening day against Qualifier 2 but defending champions Australia will take on Qualifier 1 in the tournament opener.
India, New Zealand and Pakistan are the other teams Australia will have to lock horns with.
11 matches including the first semi-final of the tournament will take place in Sylhet.
The final will be held in Dhaka on 20 October.