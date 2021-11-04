Unmukt Chand to be the first Indian male to play in Big Bash

Unmukt Chand became the first Indian male cricketer to sign for the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia. Chand will turn up for the Melbourne Renegades, the club announced on Thursday.

Chand, the captain of India's 2012 U19 World Cup-winning team, had announced his retirement from Indian cricket in August this year stating that he would explore 'better opportunities from around the world.'

Chand, who made a name for himself in that U19 World Cup in Australia, said he enjoys playing Down Under and is delighted to be a part of the Renegades.

"I'm very excited, it's great to be part of the Melbourne Renegades family," Chand said. "I've always followed the Big Bash and it's a great opportunity for me to come and play some good cricket.

"I'm really looking forward to coming to Melbourne and to get going. I've always enjoyed playing in Australia. I haven't been to Melbourne before… I know for a fact there are lots of Indians in Melbourne, so it's going to be nice, and I hope the crowds turn up for games as well," he added.

Chand is currently based in the United States. He will enter the tournament high on confidence, after being named player of the tournament as his Silicon Valley Strikers won the Minor League Cricket title last month.

He will travel to Australia later this month and be available for the duration of the tournament.

"I've always wanted to play in leagues like these and it's great that now I have this opportunity to be representing the Renegades in the Big Bash, so for me it's big.

"I really look forward to contributing as much as I can on the field. I'll give it my best shot."

Renegades coach David Saker banked on Chand's experience and wished him success in the upcoming season of the BBL.

"He brings a wealth of cricket experience," coach David Saker said of Chand.

"To have a player joining our team who has represented three IPL teams and led his country at 'A' and Under 19 level is fantastic.

"As a batter, Unmukt is dynamic and can change games quickly. He has spent much of his career at the top of the order, but we believe he has the flexibility to fill a variety of roles as we need."