West Indies' Devon Thomas banned for 5 years for breaching anti-corruption code

Sports

TBS Report
02 May, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 08:38 pm

Related News

West Indies' Devon Thomas banned for 5 years for breaching anti-corruption code

Thomas, who chose to admit the charges and agreed to a sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing.

TBS Report
02 May, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 08:38 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has imposed a five-year period of ineligibility from all cricket on West Indies player Devon Thomas after he accepted breaching seven counts of the anti-corruption codes of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The ICC announced the period of ineligibility in its capacity as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official under the relevant codes, ruling that the last 18 months of the period of ineligibility would be suspended.

Thomas, who chose to admit the charges and agreed to a sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing, admitted to being in breach of the following provisions of the SLC, ECB and CPL Codes:

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Article 2.1.1 of the SLC Code - contriving or being party to an agreement to fix or attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of matches in the Lanka Premier League 2021.

Article 2.4.4 of the SLC Code – failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, without unnecessary delay, full details of an approach or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct in the Lanka Premier League 2021.

Article 2.4.6 of the SLC Code - failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation by failing to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official.

Article 2.4.7 of the SLC Code – obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation into Corrupt Conduct, including (without limitation) concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence of or may lead to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct.

Article 2.4.4 of the ECB Code – failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, without unnecessary delay, full details of an approach or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct at the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

Article 2.4.4 of the CPL Code – failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, without unnecessary delay, full details of an approach or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct in relation to the CPL 2021.

Article 2.4.2 of the CPL Code – failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (without unnecessary delay) the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or benefit (a) that he knew or should have known was made in order to procure a breach of the CPL Code, or (b) could have brought the player or the game of cricket into disrepute.

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – Integrity Unit, said: "Having played both international and professional domestic/franchise cricket, Devon attended numerous anti-corruption education sessions. He therefore knew what his obligations were under the Anti-Corruption Codes but failed to meet these obligations across three different franchise leagues.

"This ban is apt and should send a strong message to players and corrupters that attempts to corrupt our sport will be dealt with firmly."

The anti-corruption decision (which has been redacted to protect the identities of the ICC's witnesses and other third parties) is available here.

The period of ineligibility is backdated to 23 May 2023, the date he was provisionally suspended.

Top News / Cricket

Devon Thomas / West Indies Cricket Team / icc

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

1d | Panorama
Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

2d | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

3d | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

8m | Videos
What is the message of this week's stock market?

What is the message of this week's stock market?

38m | Videos
"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

1h | Videos
How Mustafiz's IPL stint is also bringing the BCB money

How Mustafiz's IPL stint is also bringing the BCB money

3h | Videos