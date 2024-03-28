Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

Sharfuddoula Ibn Shahid has become the first Bangladeshi to be included in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires.

"The decision to elevate him from the Emirates ICC International Panel of Umpires was taken by a selection panel comprising of ICC General Manager – Cricket, Wasim Khan (Chair), former player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, retired New Zealand umpire Tony Hill, and consultant officiating expert Mike Riley," read an ICC media release.

Nicknamed Saikat, Sharfuddoula has been part of the ICC International Panel for 18 years now and made his international umpiring debut in 2010.

The former left-arm spinner stood in five ICC World Cup 2023 matches, thus becoming the first Bangladeshi umpire to officiate in the mega event.

Sharfuddoula was one of the umpires in the thrilling Test match between Australia and the West Indies at the Gabba earlier this year. He became only the second Bangladeshi to officiate in a Test as a neutral umpire.

"It is a great honour to be named on the ICC Elite Panel.

"To be the first from my country on the panel makes it extra special and I look forward to justifying the faith shown in me. I have had a fair bit of experience over the years and am ready for more challenging assignments," he told the ICC.

"I would like to thank the ICC and the BCB for backing me and my other colleagues for all their help and guidance. I would also like to thank my family and friends for standing by and supporting me."

Sharfuddoula has so far officiated in 10 Men's Test Matches, 63 Men's ODIs and 44 Men's T20Is. He has also featured on-field in 13 Women's ODI matches and 28 Women's T20Is.