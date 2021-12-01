Tigresses return home after qualifying for Women's CWC for the first time

A charter plane carrying the members of the team landed in Dhaka at 9 am on Wednesday. Because of travel restrictions, they at first travelled from Zimbabwe to Namibia. From there, they headed to Muscat in Oman and finally landed in Dhaka after a three-day journey.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh Women's team recently qualified for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup for the first time in their history. The qualifying tournament was called off midway because of the outbreak of a new strain of Covid-19 called omicron in Southern Africa. Bangladesh, as one of the top eight teams in the ICC rankings as of 15 September, qualified for the World Cup in New Zealand next year. 

A charter plane carrying the members of the team landed in Dhaka at 9 am on Wednesday. Because of travel restrictions, they at first travelled from Zimbabwe to Namibia. From there, they headed to Muscat in Oman and finally landed in Dhaka after a three-day journey. 

They will now have to serve a five-day institutional quarantine at a five-star hotel in Dhaka. 

Bangladesh beat Pakistan and the USA in the qualification tournament but lost to Thailand in D/L method in their third match. The tournament was called off before Bangladesh Women's final group match against Zimbabwe. 

Based on the rankings, Bangladesh along with Pakistan and the West Indies have qualified for the 50-over World Cup and will join England, South Africa, New Zealand, India and Australia in the mega event.

