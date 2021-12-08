Tigers to leave for NZ tour tonight

The Mirpur Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan ends on Wednesday. Whatever the outcome, Bangladesh is not winning; that is for sure. All in all, the only failure was there for the home team against Pakistan. Bangladesh is going to New Zealand with the burden of this failure in mind. The Bangladesh team will leave with an Emirates flight tonight at 1 o'clock.

Mominul Haque's team is going to New Zealand to play two matches of the Test Championship. Although a 14-day quarantine was to be conducted during the tour of New Zealand in February-March this year, this time the quarantine rules have been relaxed. This time Bangladesh will have to do quarantine for 7 days.

The first Test of the series will be played on January 1 at Mount Manganui. The second Test will start on January 9 in Christchurch. Bangladesh has to go earlier due to quarantine obligation. Mominul Haque's team will get a chance to practice at the end of seven days quarantine with three days isolation. During this time three Covid-19 tests will be conducted on them.

Bangladesh is not getting two important members, Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal in the squad for this tour. Tamim is not going due to injury. The BCB announced the team at the beginning keeping Shakib. But soon after the announcement of the squad, he applied for official leave. The BCB granted his leave which is necessarily due to emergency family reasons.

In the last 20 years, Bangladesh has played 32 matches in three formats on New Zealand soil. So far the victory is elusive. From 2001 to 2009, Bangladesh played 9 Tests on New Zealand soil, losing all of them. Five of those losses are by innings, the others are not small defeats either.

Bangladesh Test team in New Zealand tour:

Mominul Haque (captain), Shadman Islam Anik, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Kumar Das, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Zayed Rahi, Ebadat Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Naim Sheikh.