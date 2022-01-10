Prince laments poor batting from Bangladesh against New Zealand on day 2 of 2nd Test

Sports

BSS
10 January, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 08:52 pm

Prince laments poor batting from Bangladesh against New Zealand on day 2 of 2nd Test

According to Prince, Bangladesh batters were not decisive enough in whatever they wanted to do while batting.

Prince laments poor batting from Bangladesh against New Zealand on day 2 of 2nd Test

Batting Coach of Bangladesh Ashwell Prince lamented the side's poor batting that took them on the verge of a defeat in the second Test in Christchurch.

The Tigers, fresh from their epic victory in the first Test, were bowled out for just 126, responding to New Zealand's mammoth 521-6 declared in the first innings on day two.

According to Prince, Bangladesh batters were not decisive enough in whatever they wanted to do while batting. All of the top five batters got out in single-digit figures in the swinging condition of Hagley Oval in Christchurch. In fact, apart from Yasir Ali Rabbi and Nurul Hasan Sohan, no one could reach double-digit figures.

Yasir hit his maiden Test 50 in his only third Test before being out on 55 while Sohan scored 41. They combined for a 60-run for the sixth wicket to help Bangladesh propel past 100, which looked unlikely after they were five
down for 27 runs.

"Yasir was solid in defence. He was decisive in attack. I think it is that type of a pitch. You have to leave the ball with confidence. You have to be decisive playing a defensive or an attacking shot. The keyword is decisive with whatever option you will be taking," Prince said after the day's play.

"At tea time, we identified the pitch was quite good for batting. There was value for shots off the surface. The outfield was nice. If we could hang in a little bit, we could get a partnership going. The movement happened a bit quicker off the surface today. I was comfortable thinking some of the balls would go past the outside edge. It is normal for these conditions."

He went on to say: "Sohan played positively. Came forward nicely at the bowlers. He got his front foot out of the pitch of the ball. He got his weight over the ball. Yasir, only playing his third Test, was unluckily caught down the leg-side at the Mount. He applied himself well in that game and today as well."

Prince said there were few balls to be left which Bangladeshi batters couldn't do.

"I thought we could have left a few more balls today. Hopefully tomorrow we can get off to a good start. I think we can leave a few more balls outside off stump to make them bowl straighter at us," he remarked.

But he still believes Bangladesh batters would show more resolve in the second innings, which they would start tomorrow if New Zealand enforce follow-on on them.

"Of course we're disappointed [with the top five in the first innings]. It was a massive effort last week. We played 173 overs against a quality bowling attack. I think it is fair to say that we expected New Zealand to come back with a lot more urgency in this game. If you compare the two games, you can see that it is really difficult to fight your way back, even if you are the No. 1 team," he added.

