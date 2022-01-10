Latham, Boult set New Zealand on course for big win against Bangladesh in 2nd Test

Sports

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 12:37 pm

After New Zealand had scored 521 runs and declared on a pitch with quite a bit of grass, Bangladesh folded for just 126 runs and trail the hosts by 395 runs at the close of play of day 2.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Trent Boult's five wickets along with captain Tom Latham's double century have put New Zealand on course for a big win in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh at Christchurch.

After New Zealand had scored 521 runs and declared on a pitch with quite a bit of grass, Bangladesh folded for just 126 runs and trail the hosts by 395 runs at the close of play of day 2.

Whether Latham decides to enforce the follow-on, or bat again and allow Ross Taylor to come out to bat in Tests for one last time before retiring remains to be seen.

But given that Bangladesh have already gone 1-0 up in the series after winning the first match, a win here as fast as possible with rain expected on days 4 and 5, a follow-on enforcement seems the most likely option for New Zealand.

Earlier, in reply to New Zealand's mammoth 521 for six (declared), Bangladesh lost both their openers inside three overs. Shadman Islam was the first to go as a poked at a delivery which he could have left alone and it was easy picking at slips. Mohammad Naim, on debut, was done by the extra bounce of the pitch and played on off Tim Southee. 

The pair struck once more as Boult picked up Shanto and Southee cleaned Mominul Haque up. All these happened in the space of 20 balls and all of a sudden, the visiting side was tottering at 11 for four from 11 for one. 

Yasir Ali and Liton Das showed good enough composure and got through to tea before any more damage was done. Bangladesh went into tea at 27 for four.

In the first session, Devon Conway, unbeaten on 99 overnight, clipped one off his pads in the first ball of the day itself and brought up yet another hundred. Bangladesh bowlers were much more disciplined on the second morning than they were on day one, asking more questions to the batters. 

Ebadot Hossain beat Conway for pace several times in the morning. But it took a brilliant bit of fielding to remove the left-hander as his captain Tom Latham opted for a non-existent quick single. Mehidy Hasan Miraz ran in from cover and hit the one stump he had to aim at. Conway was dismissed for a well-made 109. His partnership with Latham yielded 215 runs.

Ross Taylor, into his last Test match, walked out at number four and was welcomed with a guard of honour by Bangladesh. The veteran got off the mark with a signature punch through the covers off Ebadot. 

Latham, not out overnight on 186, played a beautiful cover drive off Taskin to reach his second double hundred, his first as captain. 

Taylor played his shots during his entertaining 39-ball stay which was ended by Ebadot. The right-hander scored 28 before getting out caught at short square leg in the 16th over of the day. 

Henry Nicholls, the New Zealand number five, was once again dismissed for a duck as Ebadot got him out caught behind. Nicholls was initially not given out on the field but Bangladesh made the best use of the DRS to overturn the decision. 

Shoriful picked up his second wicket of the match at the dying moments of the first session. This time the batter was Daryl Mitchell who nicked the ball to the keeper. New Zealand managed to score not more than 74 runs in the first session but more importantly, they lost four wickets. 

Latham was quiet for the most part on day two but upped the ante with two sixes and a four off Mominul Haque, the part-timer, and brought up his 250 in style in the post-lunch session. The New Zealand captain perished while attempting to get some more quick runs and his opposite number Mominul took his wicket. Latham scored 252 with the help of 34 fours and two sixes. His innings was the highest individual score at this venue. 

Tom Blundell had not been in form for some time now but he made a good fist of things at number seven. He played the cut shot to good effect as Bangladesh went short at him. He brought up a half century in quick time - off just 56 balls. The New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter was not out on 57 off 60.

