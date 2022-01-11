NZ square the series 1-1 with heavy innings victory over Bangladesh

Liton Das' counter-attacking century was not enough for Bangladesh to avoid an innings defeat against New Zealand in the second and final Test of the two-match series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. After burying the tourists under a mountain of runs in the first innings, New Zealand bowled Bangladesh out twice in less than one and a half days. With the win by an innings and 117 runs, New Zealand squared the series 1-1.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first on a green top. The bowlers were presented with helpful conditions but on day one of the Test match, they could not make any impact whatsoever. New Zealand scored 349 on day one and the number of wickets that fell on that day was just one.

The Black Caps, powered by Tom Latham's sensational 252 and Devon Conway's second hundred of the series, New Zealand reached 521 for six. Will Young hit a fifty opening the innings and Tom Blundell scored a quickfire 57.

In response to a massive total, the tourists were reduced to 11 for four. They could never recover from there and were bundled out for a paltry 126. The only shining light was the partnership between Nurul Hasan and Yasir Ali of 60. Yasir notched up his maiden Test fifty in that innings. Nurul made 41. Apart from the duo, none of the Bangladesh batters could reach double figures. Trent Boult picked up a five-wicket haul and his new-ball partner Tim Southee took three.

Latham enforced the follow-on in the third morning and the start was more assured from Bangladesh than the previous innings. Mohammad Naim, in particular, was patient and showed a fair amount of resilience before getting out playing a loose shot. Each of the top four got good starts but could not kick on beyond 40.

Najmul Hossain Shanto took on Neil Wagner who bowled, as usual, a barrage of short-pitch deliveries. But Wagner had the last laugh as Shanto fell into his trap after scoring 29. Mominul Haque did not look too convincing during his 63-ball stay in the crease. He made 37.

Nurul Hasan was again part of the highest partnership in the second innings as he and Liton Das added 101 in quick time before Nurul fell for 36. Liton did bulk of the scoring in the partnership. Those two boundaries and a six off Kyle Jamieson and four fours off Trent Boult in the same overs were the highlights of his innings. Liton reached his second Test hundred off just 106 balls.

But after he was dismissed for 102 as the 8th batter, Bangladesh could not hang on for a long time. And it was quite fitting that Ross Taylor, with the last ball of his career, got the wicket of Ebadot Hossain and finished things off for the Black Caps.

Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand with four wickets. Wagner bowled well for his three-for.

Bangladesh, for the first time, drew a Test series against New Zealand in New Zealand as they won the first Test. "(I am) very proud, especially playing overseas. I am really happy with the first Test, but the second Test was disappointing. It was very challenging for us after winning the first Test. Playing overseas depends on mindset. We have some good positive things. Ebadot bowled really well, and Liton played beautifully. When he batted, it never looked like a difficult pitch," said Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque.