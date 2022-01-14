Beginning of 2022 shows again Test is the most elite format of cricket

What is the best format of the gentleman's game? While this question brings hefty amount of debates and arguments into the equation, yet the answer through the logic of the game is quite straightforward.

In the minds of the younger generation and in the blood of the youth, time runs like a medieval knight. Thus they tend to believe the cliched proverb "time and tide wait for none" with their heart. Patience seems to be a factor that misses out in the blood of the youth.

As a matter of fact, the young blood loves T20 cricket, believes it is the best format and rightly so. With the fast-moving world and generation, this had to be a general fact. But are all the facts rather intuitively true?

The earth moves round with the concurrent matter of time and patience. When one can be patient enough, time seems to be on their side for the worldly matters. With such patience, the longest format of the gentleman's game can entertain one even if looking for hours at the screen is an Achilles' heel for them.

For long now Test has been the purest format of the gentleman's game of cricket. To include facts into the equation, this format can produce twists and surprises days in and days out. Take for instance the beginning of the last year.

India went to the fortress of Australia, the Gabba, with their 36-run all-out record. But they had the belief, they produced a shocking result through the bat of Rishabh Pant to conquer the Fortress Gabba. Not only that but a weak West Indies side's Kyle Mayers, who was playing his maiden Test match, had the better of hosts Bangladesh in Chattogram with a miraculous double century.

Just like the previous year, 2022 began with some of the most glaring outcomes. On 5th January, an inexperienced Bangladesh side without the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal won arguably their most historic Test match against World Test Championship winner New Zealand and that too in the Blackcaps' home for the first time ever.

On 9th January, a depleted England side who went to Sydney with three defeat on the back of their shoulders somehow managed to draw the fourth Test against Australia. The English team had only a wicket in hand before their last batter James Anderson defended the last ball of the match bowled by the Aussie Steve Smith.

On 14th January, a young South Africa side, who are going through a transition period, won a Test series against the best red ball side in the world and the current World Test Championship runner-up India. For the young Protea side that endured yet another retirement mid-series, to come back from 0-1 down to win by 2-1 against an experienced India side is just incredible and historic to say the least.

All these instances, again and again, prove why Test is the purest, best and the most thrilling format of the gentleman's game. Yet, many people would ignore the sheer beauty of it and wait for the shortest format of the game to arrive. However, the streets will always remember that Test cricket never dies and it lives in the hearts of the veteran fans all over the world.