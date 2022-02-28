Tigers crumble in dead rubber, lose final ODI by 7 wickets

Bangladesh missed out on 10 Super League points and a clean sweep over Afghanistan as they lost the third and final ODI to the visitors by seven wickets. Afghanistan comfortably chased down 192 runs set by the host losing only three wickets at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday thanks to Rahmanullah Gurbaz's unbeaten hundred and Rahmat Shah's 47.

With this consolation win, Afghanistan move up to fourth place in ICC ODI Super League with 70 points from 9 matches. Bangladesh remain on top for now, with 100 points from 15 matches and take the series 2-1.

Batting first with the same playing eleven - only for the fourth time in their ODI history - even after bagging the series already, Bangladesh posted a below-decent 192 runs on the board despite a valiant 86-run effort by Litton Das.

Chasing 193 runs might seem tricky for the visitors had the Bangladeshi bowlers picked up a few early wickets. But that was never going to happen as the two Afghan openers - Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Riaz Hassan - started with positive intent. They were going strong right from the word go and kept punishing the Bangladeshi bowlers whenever any opportunities arrived.

They built a 79-run partnership in 15.3 overs before Riaz was finally dismissed for 35 runs. Riaz hit four 4s and one maximum during his innings. Shakib Al Hasan picked up his wicket.

Gurbaz was then accompanied by Rahmat Shah in the middle. Gurbaz reached his fifty meanwhile. Both the batters looked comfortable in the middle and kept scoring runs freely.

Shakib caused the batter a bit of trouble here and there but that was never going to be enough to break the partnership.

Finally, Mehidy Hasan Miraz broke the 100-run partnership by sending Rahmat Shah back to the pavilion. But it was too little too late. Afghanistan were just 14 runs away when Rahmat departed.

Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi then arrived and departed in no time. He too was dismissed by Miraz.

Gurbaz along with Najibullah Zadran then saw off the chase and guided their team home with 9.5 overs to spare.

Gurbaz eventually remained not out on 106 from 110 deliveries. He hit seven 4s and four maximums on his way.

The centurion, who already has three centuries to his name in just nine ODIs, wasn't however flawless. The wicketkeeper-batter was dropped thrice, every time off Shoriful Islam's bowling by Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad.

Nevertheless, Bangladeshi fielders were sloppy all through the innings.

Earlier, Rashid Khan led a sharp display by Afghanistan's spinners, as they put up their best-combined performance in the ODI series to bowl out Bangladesh for 192 in 46.5 overs.

The hosts lost their last 9 wickets for only 88 runs in almost 25 overs. They collapsed from 104 for 1 to 192 all out.

Liton Das was the only solid contributor with his 113-ball 86, and during his partnership with Shakib for the second wicket, it did look like they'd laid a pretty solid platform for the rest of the lineup. As Shakib departed for 30 in the 22nd over, the innings never got back on track from there on.

Mahmudullah, at the end of it, found himself stranded without partners. He remained unbeaten on 29.

Rashid finished with three wickets, completing 150 wickets in the format when he got his second, that of Yasir Ali. It came in his 76th bowling innings, making him the second-fastest to the milestone, behind Saqlain Mushtaq.

Apart from him, Nabi bagged a brace while Fazalhaq Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai picked up a wicket each.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was adjudged man of the match for his stroke-filled innings of 106 runs which made the chase look so easy.

Litton Das who scored 223 runs from three matches, including a hundred, was adjudged the player of the series.